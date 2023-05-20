International HR Day 2023: How HR is Reshaping the Future of Work With the world rapidly evolving and driven by technological advancements, changing demographics, and shifting attitudes, the role of HR professionals have become all the more crucial. The good news is HR professionals are ready to embrace new innovations and strategies to reshape the future of work.

By Priya Kapoor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every year May 20 is celebrated as International HR Day to recognise and celebrate the contribution of HR professionals in organizations, and the positive impact they have on individual workers. With the world rapidly evolving and driven by technological advancements, changing demographics, and shifting attitudes, HR professionals have a crucial role to play. The good news is HR professionals are ready to embrace new innovations and strategies to reshape the future of work.

"The workplace has been through a period of chaos, change and innovation. Many HR leaders are looking at how to create more hybrid processes and are leveraging digital technologies such as AI and machine learning to create more hyper personalised experiences. In a time of change, opportunities often present themselves and this marks an exciting moment in time. HR leaders can really make a difference and redesign the future of the workforce. Imagination is really the only limit to what can be achieved," says Aadesh Goyal, CHRO, Tata Communications.

Seconding his opinion, Jayati Pardhy, Head of HR, Keka, says, "In an era of rapid transformation, the HR sector stands at the forefront of the digital revolution and organizational excellence. For example right now with the implementation of technology, identifying and recruiting skilled individuals with expertise in cutting-edge technologies has comparatively become easy.

Addressing workplace challenges like supporting employee mental health, fostering work-life balance, and fueling career growth has become equally important nowadays. Commenting on this, Anupam Jauhari, HR Head, University Living says, "We recognizes this as an imperative approach and has been implementing policies like Mental Health Wellness, Employee Engagement and Retention Policy, Long Service Awards, and Distress Leave Policy (WIP) that have helped him to not only build a workforce that thrives amidst uncertainty but to also maintain diversity across all levels. "

Besides technoloy, implementing appropriate strategies can also help HR shape a future of work that is more inclusive, flexible, and aligned with the evolving needs and expectations of employees.

According to a study by Spectrum Talent Management, there is a projected surge of 40% to 60% in the recruitment of job positions involving the latest technologies such as AI, ML, Big Data, Cloud, and Cybersecurity in the coming quarters.

"Utilizing human analytics, promoting data literacy, and harnessing big data are key approaches to enhancing inclusion and diversity. Additionally, amidst layoffs, HR sector is also advocating for skilling, reskilling and upskilling of employee which adds to the overall organizational success, "says Anil Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, InCruiter.

Priya Kapoor

Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. She can be reached at her email id: kpriya@entrepreneurindia.com

 

 

 

