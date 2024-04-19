The deal will likely be finished by April 30 and will cost INR 4.5 crore.

IT services management company Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has acquired Macmillan Learning India, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

As per the official release, Happiest Minds said, "it has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Macmillan Learning India Private Limited, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the agreement."

The deal will likely be finished by April 30 and will cost INR 4.5 crore.

"The company will be purchasing 1,00,000 equity shares of face value of INR 1 each in Macmillan Learning India from its existing shareholders," the company added.

Established in September 2015, Macmillan Learning India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Macmillan Group, USA. The subsidiary provides software development services to the Macmillan Group and has been working as an ''Offshore Development Centre".

The company currently has a paid-up capital of INR 1 lakh, and its net worth and current turnover are INR 4.45 crore and INR 9.25 crore, respectively.

Launched in 2011, Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

It has operations throughout the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East, and its headquarter is in Bengaluru.