You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

IT Firm Happiest Minds Technologies Acquires Macmillan Learning India The deal will likely be finished by April 30 and will cost INR 4.5 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

IT services management company Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has acquired Macmillan Learning India, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

As per the official release, Happiest Minds said, "it has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Macmillan Learning India Private Limited, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the agreement."

The deal will likely be finished by April 30 and will cost INR 4.5 crore.

"The company will be purchasing 1,00,000 equity shares of face value of INR 1 each in Macmillan Learning India from its existing shareholders," the company added.

Established in September 2015, Macmillan Learning India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Macmillan Group, USA. The subsidiary provides software development services to the Macmillan Group and has been working as an ''Offshore Development Centre".

The company currently has a paid-up capital of INR 1 lakh, and its net worth and current turnover are INR 4.45 crore and INR 9.25 crore, respectively.

Launched in 2011, Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

It has operations throughout the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East, and its headquarter is in Bengaluru.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

You Won't Have a Strong Leadership Presence Until You Master These 5 Attributes

If you are a poor leader internally, you will be a poor leader externally.

By Don Weber
News and Trends

Attack on Data: How Industries are Suffering Due to a 32% Jump in Harmful Bots

According to the 2024 Imperva Bad Bot Report, bad bot traffic levels rose for the fifth consecutive year, indicating an alarming trend

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

Samsung Makes 6 Day Workweeks Mandatory for Executives as the Company Enters 'Emergency Mode'

Samsung said its performance "fell short of expectations" last year. Now executives are required to work weekends.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

I Tried Airchat, the Hottest New Social Media App in Silicon Valley — Here's How It Works

Airchat is still invite-only and prioritizes voices with no option to upload photos or write text, making it feel more human than Facebook or Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

As a 'Different' BTC Halving Closes In, Here's What the Industry Predicts

When analyzing the past data and spikes, the price of BTC has touched an all-time high post the halving events. But this time it will be different

By Paromita Gupta