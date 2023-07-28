The programme comes with funding opportunities to unlock the potential for securing investment or acquisition offers from JK Organisation

AIC-JKLU announced the 'Sustainable Biomaterial Based Solutions–Accelerator program' in collaboration with JK Paper, where national and international startups will have the opportunity to work on specific problem statements that Indian paper industries are going through and develop innovative products and solutions.

This programme is a strategic partnership between AIC-JKLU and JK Paper to enroll a cohort of startups for working on a problem statement where the startups will be mentored and supported to develop innovative solutions to improve the product/process or service pertaining to paper industries.

As per an official statement, with this programme, AIC-JKLU is inviting Indian and International startups to address 2 problem statements which are (i): Lignocellulosic biomass-based value-added product/solutions as a replacement for fossil-derived materials for application in (but not limited to) industries such as healthcare, pharma, textile, biomaterials, packaging, energy, etc. with raw material available in India (ii) Value-added bio-based products from existing Pulp and Paper manufacturing sites (using hardwood and Kraft pulping process) leveraging input, side and/or waste streams.

The programme claims to provide startups with expert mentorship as they can benefit from the guidance of industry veterans, experienced entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts. Additionally, it also comes with funding opportunities to unlock the potential for securing investment or acquisition offers from JK Organisation.

This partnership will help build innovations which will help the paper industries, in particular, and society in general and will also positively impact environmental sustainability, the statement noted.