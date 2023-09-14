Juniper Green Energy Receives Investment Of $350 Million As per the company, this investment will play a pivotal role as Juniper Green Energy targets to triple its operational capacity to 2.5 GW by 2026

Freepik

Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects, has announced the investment of $350 million by AT Capital Group and Vitol. The increase in investment to $350 million comes nearly two years after the initial commitment of $200 million from AT Capital Group and Vitol.

According to the company, this increased investment from AT Capital Group and Vitol will play a pivotal role as Juniper Green Energy targets to triple its operational capacity to 2.5 GW by 2026 and forge ahead with its ambitious development plans.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets. Based out of Delhi NCR, the company commenced operations in October 2018.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Juniper Green Energy through this increased investment. Their impressive project pipeline, combined with their proficiency in EPC and O&M services, aligns seamlessly with our vision for a sustainable and greener future," said Sanjay Bakliwal, director, AT Capital Group.

Headquartered in Singapore, AT Capital Group is a family office founded by Arvind Tiku as an investment company, with a view to making a sustainable difference in all its global investments.

"Vitol is committed to investing in sustainable energy solutions worldwide. We are pleased to support Juniper Green Energy's ambitions to deliver a growing renewable power portfolio at a time of increasing demand for power," commented Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia.
