Kalaari Backed Mozark Raises Venture Debt From BlackSoil The investment is in line with BlackSoil's investment strategy of focusing on new-age businesses in the deeptech sector

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

BlackSoil , a Mumbai-based leading alternative credit provider, has made an undisclosed investment in Mozark, a Singapore-based deeptech company. This investment is in line with BlackSoil's investment strategy of focusing on new-age businesses in the deeptech sector.

"As the world continues to shift towards a digital world, the demand for a superior, hyper-connected digital experience is going to grow. Mozark's groundbreaking synthetic observability platform enables businesses to identify and improve specific elements within their digital supply chain, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of user experience.With its impressive growth in recurring revenue and partnerships with industry-leading clients, Mozark is well-positioned to lead the market. We are excited to partner with Mozark and believe that our debt capital will facilitate their exponential growth and solidify their position as an industry leader," said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, BlackSoil.

Mozark has developed an innovative synthetic observability platform that assists businesses in identifying issues within their digital supply chain and enhancing the quality of user experience. Further, it has experienced a remarkable 2 times growth in recurring revenue over the past year and has onboarded renowned clients such as Disney+, Sony, Globe, Marina Bay Sands, Orange, and Carrefour, according to an official release by the company.

"Inferior quality has a huge cost both for the enterprises and for Digital Energy sobriety. 5G and further technologies only exacerbate this trend. Mozark's tools are positioned to help various stakeholders whether it is connectivity providers such as telecom operators, regulators, or digital app owners to measure and to diagnose the quality of their services under various connectivity conditions. We are delighted to partner with BlackSoil. Their debt will help us in expanding our presence in newer markets, invest more in R&D, and grow product offerings," said Fabien, founder and co-CEO, Mozark.

Singapore headquartered and a member of international telecommunication Union, Mozark is a developer of digital experience management platform that helps enterprise customers measure real-user experience by monitoring on real devices connected to real networks.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Investments deeptech

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

A sustainable shoemaker

Taran Chhabra began the journey of Neeman's with Merino wool, but soon went on to explore innovative natural and recycled alternatives adding affordable and accessible styles to expand its reach.

By Priya Kapoor
Technology

Online Gaming Rules: A New Dawn For Real Money Games?

For a long time, the online real money gaming companies have been equated with gambling. However, the new rules by government on gaming is expected to give regulatory clarity to sector besides boosting investor confidence, innovation as well as employment opportunities in this sunrise sector, say experts

By Priya Kapoor
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Growth Strategies

6 Aftereffects of the INR 2000 Note Withdrawal by RBI

Following the RBI's decision to stop issuing INR 2000 notes, several businesses noticed that payments were now made in the withdrawn currency.

By Sujata Sangwan
Lifestyle

4 Indian Content Creators Taking Over Cannes 2023

What has us excited the most is not only entrepreneur and influencer Masoom Minawala's much-awaited Cannes look but the four more Insta-celebrities that recently shocked their fans by sharing a reaction videos to their Cannes invite.

By Kavya Pillai
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Want to Build a Compelling Workplace That Attracts and Retains Employees? You Need to Provide Them With Value. Here's How.

Businesses that emphasize creating value for employees find and keep the best recruits.

By Robert Finlay