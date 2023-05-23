The investment is in line with BlackSoil's investment strategy of focusing on new-age businesses in the deeptech sector

BlackSoil , a Mumbai-based leading alternative credit provider, has made an undisclosed investment in Mozark, a Singapore-based deeptech company. This investment is in line with BlackSoil's investment strategy of focusing on new-age businesses in the deeptech sector.

"As the world continues to shift towards a digital world, the demand for a superior, hyper-connected digital experience is going to grow. Mozark's groundbreaking synthetic observability platform enables businesses to identify and improve specific elements within their digital supply chain, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of user experience.With its impressive growth in recurring revenue and partnerships with industry-leading clients, Mozark is well-positioned to lead the market. We are excited to partner with Mozark and believe that our debt capital will facilitate their exponential growth and solidify their position as an industry leader," said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, BlackSoil.

Mozark has developed an innovative synthetic observability platform that assists businesses in identifying issues within their digital supply chain and enhancing the quality of user experience. Further, it has experienced a remarkable 2 times growth in recurring revenue over the past year and has onboarded renowned clients such as Disney+, Sony, Globe, Marina Bay Sands, Orange, and Carrefour, according to an official release by the company.

"Inferior quality has a huge cost both for the enterprises and for Digital Energy sobriety. 5G and further technologies only exacerbate this trend. Mozark's tools are positioned to help various stakeholders whether it is connectivity providers such as telecom operators, regulators, or digital app owners to measure and to diagnose the quality of their services under various connectivity conditions. We are delighted to partner with BlackSoil. Their debt will help us in expanding our presence in newer markets, invest more in R&D, and grow product offerings," said Fabien, founder and co-CEO, Mozark.

Singapore headquartered and a member of international telecommunication Union, Mozark is a developer of digital experience management platform that helps enterprise customers measure real-user experience by monitoring on real devices connected to real networks.