Kamal Kishore Kumawat: The Warehousing Wizard

It was the introduction of the Good and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 that propelled Kamal Kishore Kumawat into launching a warehousing operation and fulfilment startup, Edgistify.

"The most positive impact of GST was that the octroi tax (i.e. the tax levied by local or state governments on certain categories of goods as they enter the area) would be scrapped and a standard taxation system be introduced. This gave us an opportunity of consolidating warehousing. Decisions became driven by the supply chain, instead of taxation, which led us to create a model for warehouse discovery and different allied services discovery across India," he explains.

After realizing that 'space' governs the flow of products in the supply chain industry, Kumawat, along with co-founders Umang Shukla and Antim Suman, established Edgistify to offer a warehouse and allied service discovery model. Today, the company offers a complete suite of supply chain and logistics solutions.

A 2016 alumnus of IIT Bombay, where he studied electrical engineering as a bachelor's as well as master's student, Kumawat believes that constant learning and discipline are non-negotiable for the success of an entrepreneur. Although the year 2022 has been rather tumultuous for the startup ecosystem, especially due to funds drying up, Kumawat insists that Edgistify has done well: "We grew eight times larger last year, having increased our customer base and introduced our tech platform called EdgeOS. We are near break-even, our PMF is in place and we are investing in technology for further growth."

The company currently services over 50 customers, including Reliance, Flipkart, Marico, Zepto, Superbottoms and Preponline, among others. In the coming years, it expects increasing its SaaS footprints across the world.

Factsheet: