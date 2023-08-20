In every actor's career trajectory, there at times comes this one role which changes everything.

In every actor's career trajectory, there at times comes this one role which changes everything. Their future, the roles that will come their way and the way they are perceived. Scoop was that major turning point for Karishma Tanna. Preceding it were short roles in the web series Hush Hush and Guilty Minds, as if like a precursor of something big to come.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the Netflix special is based on journalist Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, based on her experience of being accused in the murder of Mid-Day journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Karishma, who previously most people would have associated with her Big Boss stint, showcased the various stages of Vora's life wonderfully- whether it is being a reporter doing anything to get the story, deftly brushing off the sexual advances of a senior police officer source or the ugly side of being in jail. "The preparation was intense, and I gave it my all, pouring my heart and soul into the character," she tells us.

The primary difference which the series made in her life is that now, she is recognized as an actor who can bring depth and authenticity to her characters.

As it is with most actors, her journey in the entertainment industry has been both challenging and rewarding. "Acting was always my passion from a young age, and I dreamt of becoming an actor since I was a child. However, as with any creative field, there were doubts and uncertainties along the way. My family was supportive, but they also emphasized the importance of education and having a backup plan," Karishma says.





Despite her dedication and hard work, the journey till now was filled with uncertainty. There were times when opportunities seemed scarce. Karishma, however, managed to stay persistent and focused on honing her craft, and she says that the roller-coaster ride only strengthened her resolve to pursue her passion for acting.

But what does the future have for her?

After her recent success, she has several exciting projects lined u. "While I cannot disclose all the details just yet, I can say that I am exploring a mix of roles across different genres. These projects offer me the chance to portray characters with varying shades and complexities, which I am eagerly looking forward to," she informs us.

