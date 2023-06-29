Katrina Kaif And KL Rahul Backed HyugaLife.com Raises $5 Million According to the company, the investment will support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions

HyugaLife.com, a health and wellness ecommerce platform, backed by renowned personalities Katrina Kaif and KL Rahul, has closed another funding round, raising $5 million in pre-Series A funding round. The round included existing investors such as Peak XV' Surge (formerly known as Sequoia India's Surge & South East Asia) and Early Spring (early stage consumer fund launched by Spring Marketing Capital and anchored by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd), with participation from angels including Arihant Patni and Aman Tekriwal and other HNIs. The fund raised will be deployed to fulfill HyugaLife's vision of building a world-class health and wellness platform.

"We are thrilled that our investors have continued to show faith in our vision. Their extensive experience and industry insights make them the perfect partner to support our vision and accelerate our growth. This funding will allow us to take our products and services to new heights and continue making a positive impact in the health and wellness industry," said Sachin Parikh, founder, HyugaLife.com

According to the company, the key areas of focus for the investment include the launch of their iOS and Android apps, enhanced warehouse capabilities for faster order processing and prompt delivery, and an overall enhancement of the customer experience. It further added that the investment will also support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions.

Founded by Sachin Parikh, Anvi Shah and Neehar Modi, HyugaLife.com offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, supplements for beauty, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others. Hyugalife is owned and operated by its parent entity Pratech Brands pvt ltd, which also runs women's wellness brand Inaari and home and kitchen appliances brand Tesora.

