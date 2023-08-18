Founded in 2019 by Krutika Lal and Satyajit Mittal, Aretto claims to make sustainable shoes for children that grow in size as their feet grow

Kids footwear startup Aretto on Friday announced raising $550,000 in a Seed funding round from cricketer Hardik Pandya and other angel investors. These included Abhineet Singh (Co-founder of multi-brand sneaker company VegNonVeg), Shyam Raichura (MD of Aan Group), Raunak Munot (Ex-CMO of Bombay Shaving Company), investment banking firm Vermont Advisors, Vinayak Shrivastav (co-founder Videoverse), and Kunal Sumaya (MD of Julius Bear).

As per an official statement, the company will strategically channel and utilize the funds to expand its market presence, drive team expansion, and increase research and development efforts to introduce new product ranges.

"We are immensely grateful for the support and trust shown by our investors at this crucial stage of Aretto's journey. Each investor is a mentor in their own capacity and a well-wisher of the brand, sharing our larger vision and belief in the team's determination and grit. This seed funding is not only a testament to our investors' confidence in our innovative kids' technology, but it also reiterates our commitment to revolutionizing the industry," said Satyait Mittal, CEO, Aretto.

The statement further said, the company plans to open its first retail store in Pune, offering an immersive shopping experience for families. In addition to Pune, the brand has ambitious plans to establish stores and partner with multi-brand outlets in key metropolitan cities, catering to a wider customer base in India.

"It's rare to come across a company that has a truly innovative product, in a big addressable market, that has the potential to redefine a category, globally. The fact that Aretto's products are designed and made in India instills a sense of pride in me. Clubbing that with the team's passion and execution agility further amplifies my trust in the brand's vision. As someone who has recently embraced fatherhood, I believe Aretto's approach seamlessly matches the demands of modern parenting," said Raunak Munot, ex-CMO, Bombay Shaving Company.

