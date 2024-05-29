Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

KKR Invests in Healthcare Revenue Solutions Provider Infinx Services Mumbai-based Infinx provides data-driven, AI-led revenue cycle management systems focused on the US market in the healthcare domain.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx Healthcare

Global investment giant KKR has acquired a significant minority stake in Mumbai-based Infinx Services through its Asian Fund IV.

Norwest Venture Partners was also involved in the funding round. The deal's financial terms were not made public.

Rothschild and Co acted as the financial advisor to Infinix in the transaction.

Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx Healthcare, said, "Infinx has been a leader in the healthcare revenue cycle and an early adopter of automation and AI technologies. With KKR's support, network, and differentiated expertise, we are even better positioned to accelerate our growth and continue our investment in innovative solutions."

Founded in 2012 by Sandeep Tandon and Jaideep Tandon, Infinx provides data-driven, AI-led revenue cycle management systems focused on the US market in the healthcare domain.

Its cloud platform uses AI, automation, payer integration, and workforce management to support end-to-end revenue cycle business tasks.

At the moment, the platform supports 1.72 lakh healthcare professionals across 400 healthcare provider organisations, including hospitals, health systems, and outpatient healthcare providers.

Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director of Norwest India, said, "Infinx has delivered high growth and built a strong foundation since our first investment in 2021. We are excited to invest further in this financing and welcome KKR as an investor."

The deal was made only a few weeks after KKR acquired a controlling interest in the Healthium Group from a global private equity advisory firm called Apax Partners LLP. The companies anticipate the acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2024; no specifics were made public.

In 2018, Apax acquired Healthium and made changes to the management team, adding Vishal Maheshwari as CFO and Anish Bafna as CEO.
