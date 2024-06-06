By 2025, the Bengaluru-based platform wants to help at least 150 eco-friendly businesses with this funding.

Revenue-based financing investor Klub has announced the allocation of an INR 100 crore special capital pool dedicated to empowering sustainable brands across the nation.

By 2025, Klub wants to help at least 150 eco-friendly businesses with this funding. With this initiative, the platform aims to reduce the carbon footprint in alignment with the Government of India's sustainability goals.

Anurakt Jain, Co-founder and CEO at Klub, said, "At Klub, we recognize the urgent need to support sustainable ventures that are driving environmental change. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs who are committed to sustainability and innovation, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive and make a meaningful impact."

Founded in 2020 by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma, Klub is one of the players in the equity-free funding space. It has invested in over 600 businesses across sectors such as D2C, eCommerce, EV, health-tech, and cleantech.

Klub has already made investments in a number of businesses, including a non-comedogenic and vegan skincare brand; Neemli Naturals, an animal management and nutrition company; eFeed, an electric ride-sharing company; BluSmart Mobility, a plastic-free toy store; Soulflower, farm to face organic skincare brand; Ariro Wooden Toys, an eco-friendly home decor brand; Ecofynd; and a solar energy company, Freyr Energy.

Amit Sarda, co-founder at Soulflower, shared, "The announced special fund for sustainable brands such as ours will enable us and many other businesses to scale operations and reach wider communities."

With a capital of INR 150 crore, Klub recently teamed up with U GRO Capital to bridge the gap in the MSME sector in India. Earlier this year, it also announced that it would be expanding to the Middle East.