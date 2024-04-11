You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Landscaping Startup Garden of Joy Secures INR 84 Lakhs Led by Inflection Point Ventures The Bengaluru-based platform intends to use the money raised to develop a design tool, grow its operations in Bengaluru and five other cities, and vertically integrate through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanyam Raheja, Founder and CEO, Garden of Joy

Landscaping startup Garden of Joy has announced the raising of INR 84 lakhs in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup plans to utilise funds to expand operations in Bengaluru, expanding to 5 additional cities, developing a design tool with a pricing calculator, and vertically integrating through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

Sanyam Raheja, Founder and CEO, Garden of Joy, said, "This infusion of capital not only fuels our expansion but also validates our vision for creating vibrant and sustainable outdoor spaces. We will be utilising these funds for building in-house tech products for designing and vertical integration for all our services."

"Currently, we're present in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and in the next couple of years, we will be expanding to all major cities in Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala," he added.

Founded by Sanyam Raheja, Garden of Joy offers customizable project management solutions for urban landscaping, delivering affordable and beautiful outdoor sanctuaries tailored to individual preferences and needs.

Committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship, the platform claims to create living, breathing spaces where functionality seamlessly meets aesthetics, inviting individuals to relax, recharge, and find joy in the everyday amidst the bustling urban landscape.

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said, "Relaxation is a luxury for the populace in urban cities, where work-life balance is often neglected. Garden of Joy, by offering customizable landscaping solutions, brings affordable beauty to everyday spaces like terraces and balconies, with a focus on rejuvenation amid busy lifestyles. True to its name, Garden of Joy has the ability to bring out joy in our everyday mundane life."

The startup claims that it has successfully completed over 100 landscaping projects within the first 18 months of its inception.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

The younger the entrepreneur, the more likely they were to start a business as a side hustle.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Scrabble Makes First Change to Its Board in Over 75 Years

The new roll out is only available in Europe as of now.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

Many of Your Employees Are Probably Healing From Past Workplace Trauma. Here's How You Can Help Empower Them.

There is no magic way of healing people of their preexisting workplace trauma — but leaders can (and should want to) help.

By Daniel Todd
Business News

CPI Report: Inflation Rose More Than Expected in March, Driven By Housing and Energy Costs

The average U.S. household is paying $227 more per month for goods compared to one year ago.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen