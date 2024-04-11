The Bengaluru-based platform intends to use the money raised to develop a design tool, grow its operations in Bengaluru and five other cities, and vertically integrate through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

Landscaping startup Garden of Joy has announced the raising of INR 84 lakhs in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup plans to utilise funds to expand operations in Bengaluru, expanding to 5 additional cities, developing a design tool with a pricing calculator, and vertically integrating through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

Sanyam Raheja, Founder and CEO, Garden of Joy, said, "This infusion of capital not only fuels our expansion but also validates our vision for creating vibrant and sustainable outdoor spaces. We will be utilising these funds for building in-house tech products for designing and vertical integration for all our services."

"Currently, we're present in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and in the next couple of years, we will be expanding to all major cities in Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala," he added.

Founded by Sanyam Raheja, Garden of Joy offers customizable project management solutions for urban landscaping, delivering affordable and beautiful outdoor sanctuaries tailored to individual preferences and needs.

Committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship, the platform claims to create living, breathing spaces where functionality seamlessly meets aesthetics, inviting individuals to relax, recharge, and find joy in the everyday amidst the bustling urban landscape.

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said, "Relaxation is a luxury for the populace in urban cities, where work-life balance is often neglected. Garden of Joy, by offering customizable landscaping solutions, brings affordable beauty to everyday spaces like terraces and balconies, with a focus on rejuvenation amid busy lifestyles. True to its name, Garden of Joy has the ability to bring out joy in our everyday mundane life."

The startup claims that it has successfully completed over 100 landscaping projects within the first 18 months of its inception.