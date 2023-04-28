LIC Front-Running Case: SEBI Bans Five Entities

These entities have also reportedly been asked to 'cease and desist' from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative or unfair trade practice, including front-running

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Thursday, has barred five entities including an employee of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), from the securities market and impounded illegal gains of INR 2.44 crore made by them, in a case pertaining to front-running the trades of the state-owned insurer, according to a PTI report.

These five entities prohibited by Sebi are -- Yogesh Garg, who was working in the investment department of LIC through which trades on behalf of the insurer were placed; his mother Sarita Garg; his mother-in-law Kamlesh Agarwal; Ved Prakash HUF and Sarita Garg HUF, the capital markets regulator said in its interim order.

These entities have also reportedly been asked to 'cease and desist' from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative or unfair trade practice, including front-running.

According to the market regulator's order, Yogesh Garg is still professionally associated with LIC. Sebi has been informed by LIC that Yogesh Garg has been transferred from the investment department of the company to another department of the insurance firm. The five entities are connected through family relations, common address and common phone number.

"It is prima facie concluded that Notices 1 to 5 (five entities) were involved in a scheme to front-run the trades of the Big Client (LIC) and therefore they are prima facie jointly and severally liable for the proceeds generated from the front-running trades," Sebi said.

These entities are alleged to have made illegal gains by way of the prima facie front-running activity amounting to INR 244.09 lakh, as per the news report.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends SEBI LIC

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Essential Questions to Ask at the End of an Interview

Preparing for an interview and looking for the best questions to pose to your interviewer? Read on to learn exactly what to ask.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Jarrett Preston

Business Process

3 Ways to Stay at the Top of Your Field

Staying at the top of your field takes work. It's an ambition many people share but don't always achieve. However, mastery is less about the skills you have today and more about the willingness to change how you look at success.

By Peter Daisyme

Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin

Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small