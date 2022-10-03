Lifestyle Metaverse MT Tower Begins Third Seed Round Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

MT Tower, the upcoming social and community metaverse platform, announced its third seed round for investors. The project's funding round will start on October 3rd and continue till October 10th.

Company handout

MT Tower offers its users unique engagement and experiences in areas such as culture, virtual art, brands, and people. The platform recognizes the metaverse's immense potential in redefining how people interact virtually today, going beyond the existing social media platforms to translate online interactions into three-dimensional space.

After successfully raising $400,000 in its initial strategic round, the project raised over $600,000 in its second round, which closed on September 16th.The upcoming seed round, which will take place on MT Tower's very own launchpad, will give investors access to 225 million MT tokens at $0.03, representing 15 per cent of the entire supply. The team has established a soft cap of $50 million for the Seed phase, and investors will have a 32- week vesting period. The team will also soon announce exchanges on which MT Token will be listed starting in October, claimed by the company in a statement.

MT Tower is a lifestyle and gaming platform that allows people to make new social connections, meet brands and create their world, sharing it outside and inside. With comprehensive customization tools, users will drive their creativity beyond what is possible in the real world. Using content generated in MT Tower, they will run life as virtual influencers on all social media platforms.