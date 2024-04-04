You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures USD 1 Mn Investment With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based sustainable lab-grown diamond brand aims to open new stores and boost its brand presence in the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder of Limelight

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds announced a strategic investment of USD 1 million from industry players, taking the valuation of the company to INR 340 crore.

The newly raised capital comes in the form of a strategic alliance that will enable Limelight to open new stores and boost its brand presence in the country.

Before this, the company had obtained funding from the Emerald Group as part of a strategic partnership with the aim of creating Limelight as a unique vertically integrated brand to collaboratively produce, market, and distribute LGD-studded jewellery in India and around the world.

Similar to that, the present investment supports the company's strategic move to speed up and strengthen the brand's store expansion across the nation.

Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder of Limelight, said, "We have received tremendous response and support for LGD jewellery from customers across the country. It has also reflected in our sales and has given us immense confidence to scale at a faster pace."

"With the government's impetus and focus on this sunrise sector, the investment further propels us towards achieving our ambitious goals of scaling our presence in India as well as globally and truly bringing India and its very own home-grown CVD diamond into the 'Limelight'," she added.

Founded in 2019, Limelight offers exquisite, ethically crafted jewellery designed for modern tastes and times.

Currently, the business operates 10 stores. In addition, it boasts more than 40 shop-in-shops located in 25 cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, and others.

The platform claims that it reported gross sales of approximately INR 80 crore in FY24, a 230% increase over the previous year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Want to Test Your Business Idea Without Spending Much Money? Use the "Mousetrap" Model

Instead of building products and then learning who wants them, you can test demand before really investing your time and energy.

By Paul Cheek
Business News

Mark Cuban's Startup Is Sending Its First Batch of Essential Meds to Hospitals Facing Shortages

The startup has an ambitious mission: to sell medications safely and at the lowest possible price point.

By Sherin Shibu
Innovation

What Big Brands Can Learn From Mom & Pop Shops to Connect With Their Customers

As early adopters and adept users of technology, small retailers have some valuable lessons to offer their larger peers.

By Ben Crudo
Starting a Business

Upcoming Event: This Couple Shares How They Turned Unconventional Thinking Into a Million-Dollar Business

In this exclusive Q&A, the founders of Little Spoon — one of the fastest-growing consumer brands in the U.S. — share their insights for all entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Emily Rella
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Opposite of Quiet Quitting Is Ambition. Here Are 3 Things Quiet Quitters Can Learn From Career-Motivated Leaders

Quiet quitters have benefitted from a tight labor market over the past decade. As funding becomes harder to obtain and more companies look to reduce costs, however, "quiet quitters" may want to learn from "core committers" — employees who go above and beyond their basic job requirements at work.

By Mike Chisholm