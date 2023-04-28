Live Businesses Will Boom Thanks To Web3

Having a panel discussion on "NFTs UX Art, metaverse, sports, gaming, and Auto" at the Tech And Innovation and Web3 Summit 2023 organized by Entrepreneur India in Bangalore, five industry experts agreed on one thing: web3 was going to give a massive push to live business segment

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Imagine experiencing the magic of a Taylor Swift concert or watching Virat Kohli's jaw-dropping cover drive at the Lords Stadium, all from the comfort of your home. That's what metaverse is all about and what it's trying to achieve.

Metaverse can be defined as a digital-virtual environment echoing the real world with the help of the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, and cybernetics. And sectors and industries globally are hopeful of what it can do, especially the live business players.

Having a panel discussion on "NFTs UX Art, metaverse, sports, gaming, and Auto" at the Tech And Innovation and Web3 Summit 2023 organized by Entrepreneur India in Bangalore, five industry experts agreed on one thing: web3 was going to give a massive push to live business segment.

Live businesses can be referred to as social or corporate gatherings such as music concerts, conferences, expos, cultural festivals and sporting events.

"Pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, the live business has changed. We were a small, under 5000 crore industry. Currently, we've done 15,000 crores this year, and we have raised three folds as a live business industry. And this is an opportunity for Web3 on how this scale can be used in that," shares Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVENTFAQS Media Pvt. Ltd.

Budweiser launched non-fungible tokens at the advent of FIFA World Cup 2022, while the Coachella Music Festival released its NFTs which carried tangible real-world benefits such as lifetime festival passes and access to exclusive areas and events.

"(With sports), when the market was new, the focus was all around collectibles. So, all of the tier 1 brands, at least the biggest ones like the NBA and MLB, of them have done something in the collectables space. But the general theme now is a shift away from using sports NFTs as collectables to using sports NFTs as tokenized fan club memberships," shares Atharva Sabnis, Co-founder of NFT Labs.

The panel also discussed how content creation and monetization are important for creators and brands. "Content opportunity is the biggest opportunity. You use events to create content, and then the content can be turned into crypto and others," adds Choudhary.

They also feel that co-creation and interaction with the community will play a dominant role. And the torchbearer for this strategy has been Nike with its .SWOOSH and its latest sneaker, NFT "Our Force 1". "The most important part is where Web3 is shifting towards is co-creation. Giving the community the right to help and co-create and give access to different events," shares Krishna Bhawanidin, Digital Innovation Consultant, Page-One.

"I believe that every NFT creator or brand that wants to launch has to have a very strong live communication, live events vertical team agency," concludes Navneeth Mohan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Laqshya Live Experiences.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

News and Trends Web3 Live business

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Essential Questions to Ask at the End of an Interview

Preparing for an interview and looking for the best questions to pose to your interviewer? Read on to learn exactly what to ask.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Jarrett Preston

Business Process

3 Ways to Stay at the Top of Your Field

Staying at the top of your field takes work. It's an ambition many people share but don't always achieve. However, mastery is less about the skills you have today and more about the willingness to change how you look at success.

By Peter Daisyme

Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin

Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small