Luxury Skincare Brand RAS Luxury Oils Raises $1.5 Million Funding

RAS, a 'Farm-to-FaceTM' luxury skincare and personal care brand, has raised $1.5 million in investment from Green Frontier Capital (GFC), a climate-change and sustainability-focused venture capital firm based out of New York (U.S.A.) along with participating current investors. GFC is India's first climate-change-only focused fund investing in early-stage companies delivering breakthrough innovation in green industries.

"Our ingredients are cultivated organically in our own farms and/or acquired from local farmers and manufacturers who are well regarded for purity and freshness. The ingredients are researched and formulated in our in-house DSIR-approved R&D facility and manufactured in our government-approved facility followed by packing and timely dispatch to our customers," said Suramya Jain, co-founder and CMO.

RAS is confident in building a new-age luxury skincare brand from India catering to a global audience and disrupting the $130 billion global skincare category (which is growing at 13% CAGR). To deliver on this mission, RAS is hiring aggressively and increasing its workforce in its offices in both Raipur and Mumbai, building various touch points throughout India via Omni channels, and is strengthening its brand presence by partnering with relevant channels, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are really excited to announce our investment in RAS. RAS's products, which are all vegan, all-natural and plant-based, are also non-toxic and have delivered powerful results. As India's first farm-to-face direct-to-consumer luxury skincare and beauty brand with several awards already to its credit, RAS has sustainability at the core of its business operations – this resonates heavily with us as our own investing philosophy also focuses on the integration of sustainability and climate-impact in our investment portfolio," said Sandiip Bhammer, co-managing partner and founder of Green Frontier Capital.

With a vertically-integrated process right from sourcing/growing its own raw materials to reaching consumers directly, RAS has taken utmost care to carefully address each step along the way in order to deliver a top-notch customer experience. The company was founded and led by Shubhika Jain, Sangeeta Jain and Suramya Jain.