The bull run continued on the Dalal Street for the fourth consecutive day. On Wednesday, the Indian benchmark indices hit fresh milestones and ended with record highs. While the 30-share BSE Sensex, which during the course of the day touched a high of 72119.85, finished at 701.63 points or 0.98 percent up at 72,038.43, the Nifty 50 settled at 213.50 points or 1 percent up at 21,654.80, respectively.

The rally was fueled by across-the-board buying and supportive global cues.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty50 were Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel and Tata Motors, while losers were ONGC, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, UPL and Adani Ports. The index hit a high of 21,675.75 during the day.

Sectoral indices also ended in the green except for oil & gas and power. Bank Nifty also hit a fresh record high of 48,347.65.

The broader indices, however, underperformed the main indices and ended with marginal gains. The BSE Midcap index finished with a gain of 0.41 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index ended 0.20 per cent higher.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly INR 361.3 lakh crore from nearly INR 358.9 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about INR 2.4 lakh crore in a single session.