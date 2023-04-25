Marvel Studios Founder Announces NFT Ekos Genesis Art Collection

Maisel launched Mythos Studios back in 2018 along with Scooter Braun to launch comic book movie franchises in live-action and animated formats. Mythos Studios owns a 50 per cent stake in Michael Turner's Aspen Comics

Marvel Studios founder David Maisel notified the launch of non-fungible tokens art collection through his intellectual property entertainment company, Mythos Studios.

The collection will feature artworks of late comic book artist Michael Turner and Peter Steigerwald. Turner had worked on both the Marvel and DC comics. It will comprise of "1/1 published colored art as well as new 1/1 pieces inspired by a variety of influences, including classic Marvel comics and films, the Pop Art movement, Marvel's iconic black light posters of the 70's, the neon lights of Broadway, and the art and energy of web3."

Maisel launched Mythos Studios back in 2018 along with Scooter Braun to launch comic book movie franchises in live-action and animated formats. Mythos Studios owns a 50 per cent stake in Turner's Aspen Comics.

The Ekos Collection will focus on characters from Turner's Fathom Comic and his final (unreleased at the time of his demise ) project, Ekos.

"We've worked so hard to create this Ekos Genesis Art Collection and we're now extremely excited to give people a chance to own this Ekos-inspired 1-of-1 original hand-crafted digital art. This wouldn't be possible without Web3," said Maisel in the official press release.

On May 2, the collection will commence a Dutch auction of 995 1/1 NFTs. The date is significant as it marks the 15th anniversary of the theatrical release of the iconic 'Iron Man' movie.

The auction will last 88 minutes, with the bidding starting at ten ether, then dropping by 0.5 ETH every four minutes until it touches 0.5 ETH. Finally, it will drop to 0.2 ETH for the last eight minutes, provided the collection goes unsold. Opened on April 24, one can place an early deposit of 10 ETH till April 30 to secure at least one 1/1 original piece from the collection subject to availability.

In 2021. Mythos Studios sold a two-piece digital collection the original line art and published colored cover of the first issue of Fathom for $100,000.