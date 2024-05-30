Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Marwari Catalysts Rolls Out INR 100 Cr AIF CAT 1 Fund for Startups The Jodhpur-based fund is aiming to support 300 startups across a diverse range of industries, including fintech, sportstech and gaming, D2C, defensetech, biotech, climate change, healthcare, and supply chain logistics, among others.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marwari Catalysts Team

In an effort to boost entrepreneurial ventures in India's tier II and tier III towns, startup accelerator Marwari Catalysts has announced the opening of Rajasthan's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) CAT 1 Angel Fund, which has received SEBI approval.

With a INR 100 crore valuation, the fund is aiming to support 300 startups across a diverse range of industries, including fintech, religiontech, sportstech and gaming, AR/VR, D2C, ayurveda, enterprise AI, mediatech and entertainment, proptech, defensetech, biotech, food and agritech, climate change, healthcare, supply chain logistics, and even spacetech.

Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO of Marwari Catalysts, said, "This initiative highlights our commitment to providing essential guidance, connections, and resources for startups to thrive."

MCats claims to boast an impressive roster of celebrity co-investors, including Amit Jain (Car Dekho); Virendra Gupta (Daily Hunt); Kumar Vishwas, a renowned poet; Kailash Kher; Kunal Shah (CRED); and Azhar Iqbal (inshorts), with MCats' deep commitment, strong funding, and star power backing.

Established in 2019, Marwari Catalysts aims to transform startups into unicorns by providing unparalleled support in creating, nurturing, and fostering their growth.

Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts (MCats) has its regional offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Delhi. Over eight successful exits have been made by the accelerator, which has evaluated over 9,000 startups and created a portfolio of over 80 businesses.

Startups including Insurance Padosi, TURMS, Jaipur Watch Company, Hobit, ClimeKare, Revoquant, Accelerate India, Yearbook Canvas, MOB, and UCR have all benefited from the support of MCats.

Four portfolio founders have appeared on Shark Tank, and the accelerator has had a significant impact on its 100+ Co-Founders Club. The startups in its portfolio have raised over INR 350 crore in funding, produced over 2,000 jobs, and brought in over INR 500 crore in revenue between them.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ethnic Fashion Brand Libas Gains INR 150 Cr Maiden Funding from ICICI Venture's Fund

The fresh capital is expected to help build omnichannel presence for Libas, strengthen its current digital leadership position, and accelerate offline expansion across geographies with a focus on exclusive brand retail outlets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Models

How to Become an AI-Centric Business (and Why It's Crucial for Long-Term Success)

Learn the essential steps to integrate AI at the core of your operations and stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

By Alex Goryachev
Science & Technology

3 Major Mistakes Companies Are Making With AI That Is Limiting Their ROI

With so many competing narratives around the future of AI, it's no wonder companies are misaligned on the best approach for integrating it into their organizations.

By Chris Stegner
Lifestyle

Turning Passion into Profit: 4 Entrepreneurs Who Found Success in Their Hobbies

One shouldn't treat their business as a hobby, but can certainly find the secret sauce of their entrepreneurial calling in one

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Jaipur Watch Company Garners INR 20 Mn for Luxury Manufacturing Push

The company aims to deploy the raised funds to establish a dedicated gold watch manufacturing unit, expand its product line with innovative designs, enhance marketing efforts, and invest in advanced technology and skilled artisans to improve production efficiency.

By Entrepreneur Staff