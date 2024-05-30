The Jodhpur-based fund is aiming to support 300 startups across a diverse range of industries, including fintech, sportstech and gaming, D2C, defensetech, biotech, climate change, healthcare, and supply chain logistics, among others.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an effort to boost entrepreneurial ventures in India's tier II and tier III towns, startup accelerator Marwari Catalysts has announced the opening of Rajasthan's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) CAT 1 Angel Fund, which has received SEBI approval.

With a INR 100 crore valuation, the fund is aiming to support 300 startups across a diverse range of industries, including fintech, religiontech, sportstech and gaming, AR/VR, D2C, ayurveda, enterprise AI, mediatech and entertainment, proptech, defensetech, biotech, food and agritech, climate change, healthcare, supply chain logistics, and even spacetech.

Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO of Marwari Catalysts, said, "This initiative highlights our commitment to providing essential guidance, connections, and resources for startups to thrive."

MCats claims to boast an impressive roster of celebrity co-investors, including Amit Jain (Car Dekho); Virendra Gupta (Daily Hunt); Kumar Vishwas, a renowned poet; Kailash Kher; Kunal Shah (CRED); and Azhar Iqbal (inshorts), with MCats' deep commitment, strong funding, and star power backing.

Established in 2019, Marwari Catalysts aims to transform startups into unicorns by providing unparalleled support in creating, nurturing, and fostering their growth.

Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts (MCats) has its regional offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Delhi. Over eight successful exits have been made by the accelerator, which has evaluated over 9,000 startups and created a portfolio of over 80 businesses.

Startups including Insurance Padosi, TURMS, Jaipur Watch Company, Hobit, ClimeKare, Revoquant, Accelerate India, Yearbook Canvas, MOB, and UCR have all benefited from the support of MCats.

Four portfolio founders have appeared on Shark Tank, and the accelerator has had a significant impact on its 100+ Co-Founders Club. The startups in its portfolio have raised over INR 350 crore in funding, produced over 2,000 jobs, and brought in over INR 500 crore in revenue between them.