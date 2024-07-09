Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Meet India's First Full Text-to-Video AI Platform Launched by Phenomenal AI It said that the videos are cost-effective, easily accessible, and simple with high quality

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

On Monday, Phenomenal AI launched India's first full text-to-video Artificial Intelligence platform in New Delhi. This coherent AI studio leverages advanced AI and Machine Learning to generate seamless professional-grade videos from text, including scripts.

"Today, #India joins the league of extraordinary GenAI video platforms with hashtag#PhenomenalAI, India's first text-to-video generative AI system. The extraordinary, and yet a tiny league that India joins today, includes those like SORA AI, Luma AI, Kling from Kuaishou Technology, Runway, Pika etc," said Sanjay Rodrigues, Founder and CEO, Phenomenal AI on LinkedIn.

This tool will help several professionals who use video production services for their professional work such as social media, e-commerce, marketing, and education, and for even personal uses it can be a wonderful tool, the company's statement reads. Additionally, it said that its videos are cost-effective, easily accessible, and simple with high quality.

The startup also shared AI-generated videos based on prompts on the platform. The three videos generated were based on the prompts- A drone shot of a cliff with rugged rocks and greenery and below, ocean waves crash against the base of the cliff, extending to a distant horizon; an enchanted forest with tall trees and dappled sunlight and a graceful deer stands alert among the trees on a moss-covered forest floor; and a drone shot of a cliff with rugged rocks and greenery and below, ocean waves crash against the base of the cliff, extending to a distant horizon.

These new-age platforms are addressing traditional challenges in video production With the use of AI, ML, and high-performance technologies. Such platforms can save thousands of hours, and cost for marketing professionals and others. However, these platforms are also bringing various changes including misuse of these platforms. India is rushing towards the AI race but these new developments also require proper guidance and use of responsible AI.

The TTV is currently available in beta version. "Welcome aboard guys, the world of advertising, content creation, cinema - everything that involves videos, is about to change, and along with it - India," Rodrigues said.
