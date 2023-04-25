Men's Grooming Brand Menhood Raises INR 2.35 Crore From Velocity

The brand will use the financing to scale up their inventory to cater to the increasing demand and meet their striving goal of achieving revenue of over INR 24 crore

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dedicated men's grooming brand Menhood has raised INR 2.35 crore over multiple tranches from Velocity.in, India's revenue-based financier. The brand will use the financing to scale up their inventory to cater to the increasing demand and meet their striving goal of achieving revenue of over INR 24 crore.

"Velocity's support has allowed Menhood to expand its product line and enter new markets. With this, Menhood is now ready to expand its product line and enter new markets. We have moved from being just a male grooming brand to a male fashion lifestyle brand, with the introduction of fragrances along with beard trimmers," said Dushyant Gandotra, founder and CEO of Menhood.

Menhood has leveraged a mixture of paid advertisement and WhatsApp marketing to extend its reach, resulting in a 15% repeat customer rate each month and a staggering 75% of customers opting for prepaid orders. Highlighting the success of this strategy, Menhood stands alone as one-of-a-kind with these metrics. The new financing will help Menhood strengthen its position as the leading provider of male grooming services in India and beyond, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are excited about this partnership. The company has a comprehensive range of high-quality grooming products designed specifically for men, aimed at breaking down the taboos surrounding men's grooming. We have full confidence in the founders and their approach to addressing this cause for all men. With this funding, we expect that Menhood will be able to capitalize on new opportunities and achieve even greater success," said Atul Khichariya, COO of Velocity.

Founded in 2020 by Dushyant Gandotra and Shivam Bhateja, Menhood strives to educate about the basic hygiene due to a lack of information and the taboo nature of discussing private parts.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Personal Health News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Business News

Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs

Meta employees questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the generous bonuses awarded to C-suite executives amid company-wide layoffs and cost-cutting.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneurs

World cricket champion Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: A look at his entrepreneurial side

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings as an entrepreneur

By Entrepreneurial staff

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

Growing a Business

3 Ways to Automate Your Busy Work and Boost Your Productivity

Research has found that knowledge workers spend an average of 41% on unnecessary tasks. You are not the problem: Busy work is.

By Aytekin Tank

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton