Premium men's fashion brand, Louis Stitch, secures INR 5 crore in pre-Series A funding round from Space World Group, a conglomerate into sectors like telecom, infrastructure, chemical, manufacturing, amongst others. With the allocated funds, the company aims to increase its product portfolio in the men's wear segment whilst expanding its retail capabilities, pan India.

"We are honoured to have Space World Group as our investor, a company deeply invested in technology and innovation similar to the ethos of Louis Stitch. With this round of funding, we are committed to deliver on our promise of curating a line that addresses all fashion needs of Indian men, under one brand whilst expanding our retail presence in India to provide a world class retail experience to the customers," said Amol Goel, founder and CEO, Louis Stitch.

According to an official statement, Louis Stitch is in the process of launching its first-ever brand outlet, which will offer an extensive range of apparel, accessories and footwear made for aspirational Indian men. Also, it added that the brand intends to further its retail reach across major metropolitan cities during FY24.

"Louis Stitch has been a trailblazer in men's wear fashion, bringing premium quality products at affordable prices for Indian men. This funding signifies a powerful stride towards amplifying the brand's commitment to finest quality, and manufacturing expertise, catering to an expansive clientele within India and beyond. With the launch of the brand's first-ever outlet in tow, it is exciting to see what Louis Stitch has in store for in the years to come," said Ankit Goel, chairman, Space World Group.

Founded in 2019, Louis Stitch is a premium men's fashion brand known for its stylish and comfortable Shoes, Apparel and Accessories.