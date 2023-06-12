The partnership aims to make India a nation of creators instead of just consumers when it comes to immersive technologies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AjnaLens, an extended reality hardware manufacturing company, and MetaStudios, a metaverse and gaming studio, have announced their partnership for building immersive experiences and training programs targeted at upskilling the youth. The aim is to make Indian youth competent, capable and self-sustainable.

"Our vision is to make India a nation of creators instead of just consumers when it comes to immersive technologies. We are empowering India's XR developers and creators to build immersive experiences from India, for the world. MetaStudios has a strong team with deep expertise and a focus on ROI for their customers. By combining their superior quality training experiences and our Made-in-India XR headsets, we are aiming to revolutionise learning and human development across industries," said Pankaj Raut, CEO, AjnaLens.

According to an official release, AjnaLens aims to solve the problem of unemployment at grassroot level in India through the world of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Additionally, with their new AjnaXR glasses and learning platform AjnaVidya, users can learn all kinds of skills inside the virtual space. They also allow every user to interact with each other and provide leaderboards that measure learning performances and outcomes.

"Our Partnership with AjnaLens is a big step towards reshaping the way we imagine education and training. The world is changing faster than ever, and there is a strong need to upgrade the content and platform for providing skill based training to our youth - make them future ready. With the combined strength of AjnaLens' hardware and MetaStudios' immersive content, we are stepping on an ambition to build a skilled workforce from India, for the world," said Kapil Dhiman, CEO, MetaStudios.

By harnessing the principles of humanising virtual experiences, MetaStudios curates content that foster active participation, and enhances knowledge and learning. Also, it builds experiences that deliver deeper engagement and higher retention rates with the end users.