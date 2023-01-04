Microsoft Launches FY22 India Impact Summary

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With an aim to create a more inclusive, equitable, sustainable and trusted future, Microsoft is working towards its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals across the ecosystem. It has recently launched its FY22 India Impact Summary.

"Our population scale platforms are creating new benchmarks for how countries can harness the power of digital technology for public good. With democratized access to data, organizations are recognizing data as an asset class – and leveraging analytical and predictive power to use this data for good. Our diversity presents unique growth opportunities as we build templates of innovation for the planet. India is truly on the path to becoming the data capital of the planet," said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India.

Microsoft aims to create a more inclusive, equitable, sustainable and trusted future. Through the global skills Initiative, Microsoft engaged over 5.2 million learners with digital skills content to help them pursue in-demand roles in an increasingly digital economy. It is also working on advancing fundamental rights: Microsoft's Airband Initiative, internet service provider AirJaldi extended connectivity to over 29 million people in nine Indian states and 50 districts in rural and semi-urban areas. In March 2022, Microsoft announced its intent to build its fourth datacenter region in Hyderabad. It has equipped more than 1,200 CISOs and frontline IT staff in state and central governments and public sector organizations through cybersecurity awareness initiatives.

Microsoft has powered India's digital transformation since 1990 when it began operations in India.