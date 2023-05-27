Moneyboxx Finance Q4 Results: Profitability Achieved The company also shared that its disbursement had tripled to INR 341 crores in FY23 as compared to INR 112 crore in FY22, while its quarterly disbursements grew by 211.9 per cent to INR 146 crores in Q4 FY23 and registered sequential growth by 45.9 per cent over Q3 FY23.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Money Boxx

Moneyboxx Finance, a BSE-listed, Non-Deposit taking, Non-Systemically Important, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-NSI), has released its Q4 FY 22-23 results. The company's asset under management (AUM) grew by 184 per cent to INR 338 as compared to INR 119 crores reported on March 31, 2022.

Additionally, its total income grew by 116 per cent to INR 50.44 crores in FY22-23 as compared to INR 23.31 crores in FY21-22, with the total income in Q4 FY22-23 growing by 144.3 per cent to INR 18.62 crores.

"We have a proven, highly scalable and profitable business model with robust underwriting practices and a strong technological backbone with entirely digital processes. We see strong growth opportunities given the huge unmet credit gap for micro-enterprises in INR 1-10Lac loan segment in Tier-III and below areas and we aim to transform lives of micro-entrepreneurs through our various beyond-lending impact initiatives such as free vet advisory and agro-forestry for livestock and agricultural borrowers. Moneyboxx is committed to change the way impact investing is looked at and bring significant positive change in the lives of its borrowers," commented Deepak Aggarwal, Co-CEO and CFO, Moneyboxx Finance, on the results.

The company also shared that its disbursement had tripled to INR 341 crores in FY23 as compared to INR 112 crore in FY22, while its quarterly disbursements grew by 211.9 per cent to INR 146 crores in Q4 FY23 and registered sequential growth by 45.9 per cent over Q3 FY23.

The company posted profits after taxes worth INR 0.42 crore as compared to a net loss of INR 2.70 crore in Q3 FY23. It has also diversified its funding sources and lowered its cost of funding with exposure from experienced lending players such as SBI, IDFC First Bank, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, AU SFB, Utkarsh SFB and Tata Capital. Its debt rose to INR 235 crores in FY23 as compared to INR 105 crores in FY22.

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Q4

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Tim Cook's 4 Tips To Success

Tim Cook's career has provided aspiring leaders with a number of lessons on achieving and maintaining success. Here are four of his lessons that will help you be successful just like him.

By Kavya Pillai
News and Trends

From 49th Most Valued to Top 4 FMCGs in About Two Weeks, Varun Beverages Briefly Surpasses Britannia

The 1995-incorporated company entered the INR One Lakh Crore club on May 10, making it the 48th in the overall market ranking according to BSE data.

By Paromita Gupta
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
Lifestyle

Meet the New Snac(k)ing

Happilo serves an exclusive range of nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry roasted snacks, trail mixes, and festive gift hampers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media

10 Social-Media Marketing Strategies for Companies

Social media marketing is a way to level up your brand. See inside to learn how to implement these 10 social media marketing strategies for success.

By Murray Newlands
Entrepreneurs

Anupam Mittal: The Sutradhar

Shark Tank India Judge and Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com - People Group

By Punita Sabharwal