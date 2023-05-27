The company also shared that its disbursement had tripled to INR 341 crores in FY23 as compared to INR 112 crore in FY22, while its quarterly disbursements grew by 211.9 per cent to INR 146 crores in Q4 FY23 and registered sequential growth by 45.9 per cent over Q3 FY23.

Moneyboxx Finance, a BSE-listed, Non-Deposit taking, Non-Systemically Important, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-NSI), has released its Q4 FY 22-23 results. The company's asset under management (AUM) grew by 184 per cent to INR 338 as compared to INR 119 crores reported on March 31, 2022.

Additionally, its total income grew by 116 per cent to INR 50.44 crores in FY22-23 as compared to INR 23.31 crores in FY21-22, with the total income in Q4 FY22-23 growing by 144.3 per cent to INR 18.62 crores.

"We have a proven, highly scalable and profitable business model with robust underwriting practices and a strong technological backbone with entirely digital processes. We see strong growth opportunities given the huge unmet credit gap for micro-enterprises in INR 1-10Lac loan segment in Tier-III and below areas and we aim to transform lives of micro-entrepreneurs through our various beyond-lending impact initiatives such as free vet advisory and agro-forestry for livestock and agricultural borrowers. Moneyboxx is committed to change the way impact investing is looked at and bring significant positive change in the lives of its borrowers," commented Deepak Aggarwal, Co-CEO and CFO, Moneyboxx Finance, on the results.

The company posted profits after taxes worth INR 0.42 crore as compared to a net loss of INR 2.70 crore in Q3 FY23. It has also diversified its funding sources and lowered its cost of funding with exposure from experienced lending players such as SBI, IDFC First Bank, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, AU SFB, Utkarsh SFB and Tata Capital. Its debt rose to INR 235 crores in FY23 as compared to INR 105 crores in FY22.