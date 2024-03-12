The first phase will see Mudrex list four spot ETFs- BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Vanguard

Crypto investment platform, Mudrex, on Monday, announced the launch of its new offering of the US Bitcoin Spot ETFs for Indian investors. Investors will be able to start investing in Bitcoin spot ETFs on its platform with a minimum investment of USD 5000 and a maximum of USD 250,000.

"Seeing the increasing demand for Bitcoin spot ETFs and user requests on our platform in the past few months, we have decided to launch it for Indian investors. We aim to empower investors with the flexibility to invest across a diverse range of crypto products, offering a seamless and accessible avenue to navigate the dynamic digital asset landscape," shared Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

The first phase will see Mudrex list four spot ETFs- BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Vanguard. Investors will have the option to choose between systematic investment plans (SIP) or lump-sum investments.

"This is a significant milestone for Mudrex to deliver innovative investment solutions within the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape," read the official statement.

The move comes as Bitcoin touches an all-time high of USD 71,840.60 with Ethereum crossing USD 4,000.