Mumbai in 2025: What the City of Dreams Would Look Like Courtesy the Metaverse The digital twin project is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM)

On February 19, at the Mumbai Tech Week, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, unveiled the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse, a digital twin project of the city, showcasing ongoing infrastructure developments and intended transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2025.

The digital twin project is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM).

Reportedly, the project will aim to educate citizens on the 12 identified infrastructure projects, provide insights into technological, cost, environmental, and other crucial factors, and foster awareness of long-term sustainable infrastructure development. The projects highlighted are the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road, Dharavi Project, Mumbai Port Trust Project, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Elevated Metro Lines, Airoli-Katai Tunnel Road, Virar-Alibagh Multimodal Corridor, Waste-water Treatment Plants, and Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The Metaverse is developed in association with MMRDA, CIDCO, MMRC, MTDC, and BMC. The three core parties signed an MoU in June 2023 for the transformative project.
