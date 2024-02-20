Mumbai in 2025: What the City of Dreams Would Look Like Courtesy the Metaverse The digital twin project is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM)
On February 19, at the Mumbai Tech Week, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, unveiled the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse, a digital twin project of the city, showcasing ongoing infrastructure developments and intended transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2025.
