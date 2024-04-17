With the raised funding, the Hyderabad-based platform will fuel Navata SCS's mission to revolutionise India's supply chain industry.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

City-based Navata Supply Chain Solutions has announced the successful closure of pre-series A funding led by Equanimity Ventures.

The funding will fuel Navata SCS's mission to revolutionise India's supply chain industry.

Hima Parvataneni, CEO, Navata Supply Chain Solutions, said, "Helping customers overcome the hardship of managing multiple vendors, Navata SCS offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for all their supply chain needs. Our holistic approach is aimed at reducing overall supply chain costs and streamlining operations."

"Through our partnership with Equanimity Ventures, we aim to grow our last mile and warehousing solutions, to help more customers reach their customers at every corner of the country in a cost-effective manner," she added.

Founded in 2020 by siblings Hima and Vineel Parvataneni, Navata is an end-to-end supply chain company. It provides tech-driven and customer-centric B2B logistics solutions, helping companies make their supply chain a competitive advantage.

The platform claims that in just four years since its launch, it has impacted the supply chains of 100+ companies across industries like FMCG, Agro, Apparel, Electronics, and Pharma, bringing in significant cost savings.

Vineel Parvataneni, COO, Navata Supply Chain Solutions, said, "Over the past four years, we have developed and refined our operational models to ensure seamless deliveries even in rural areas."

"Through our partnership with Equanimity Ventures, we aim to expand our network across every nook and corner of the country, with a mission of empowering over 1 lakh MSME logistics vendors. This expansion will enable us to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions nationwide," he added.