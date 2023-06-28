The partnership will offer Remote Procedure Calls (RPC) as a service to developers and users, along with Multi-chain data indexing to developers and tools to develop decentralized applications (dApps) more easily.

NEAR Foundation, a Swiss non-profit, announced it was partnering with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of Alibaba Group.

"The NEAR Foundation and Alibaba Cloud partnership is an important one as we continue to support Web3 developers to explore opportunities. It is also significant for developers and validators in the Asian markets, as they can leverage Alibaba Cloud's comprehensive infrastructure in Asia. Together with NEAR's Node-as-a-Service initiative and BOS, we support the Web3 community to create exciting applications that will benefit a wide consumer audience. We are looking forward to what we can achieve with this partnership," said Raymond Xiao, Head of International Web3 Solutions, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.



NEAR's Blockchain Operating System (BOS) will also be made available to application developers along with Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure. BOS will enable easy onboarding of users and help develop secure, quick, and transparent applications.

A standout feature of BOS is FastAuth, which allows users to engage with Web3 services, much like downloading a Web2 mobile app. It helps bypass the usual limitations of Web3 onboarding.

"Our partnership with Alibaba Cloud is a major milestone for the NEAR Foundation as it proves that NEAR protocol's technology has the capabilities to truly lift the restrictions surrounding Web3 development to allow more creators to build exciting applications while also helping to onboard billions of Web2 users to the possibility of Web3. We look forward to supporting Alibaba Cloud as it leverages the scalability of NEAR Blockchain and the BOS to expand its Web3 offerings to a global market," said Marieke Flament, CEO, NEAR Foundation.