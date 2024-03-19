You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Neuron Energy, EV batteries manufacturer has partnered with Urja Mobility, a battery leasing for commercial EVs to enhance sustainable transportation solutions in the last-mile delivery sector.

Under this partnership, Neuron Energy has committed to providing 2400 battery packs for electric vehicles in the L5 category, and 10,000 battery packs for electric vehicles in the L3 category.

This partnership is expected to generate significant revenue, estimated at around 100 crores for Neuron Energy, across both L3 and L5 categories. This strategic alliance signifies a significant stride towards enhancing sustainable transportation solutions, especially in the last-mile delivery sector.

These battery packs will then be leased to 3Eco for their esteemed EV initiative. 3Eco, a distinguished brand under 3EV, specialises in hyper-local connectivity solutions tailored for efficient last-mile delivery services to various e-commerce companies.

Pratik Kamdar, CEO & Co-Founder, Neuron Energy, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership stating, "Our collaboration with Urja Mobility signifies a significant shift in the EV industry. Building upon the strong relationship and trust established with 3EV, we are grateful for the opportunity to further enhance our partnership. This empowerment allows 3EV and 3Eco to concentrate solely on production and last-mile delivery, thereby fostering substantial volume growth. We extend our sincere gratitude to Urja Mobility for their trust and confidence in Neuron Energy's capabilities."

Pankaj Chopra, Founder, Urja Mobility said that this collaboration enables us to transform Capex into Smart Opex, offering flexible lease terms ranging from 12 to 36 months.

"We are excited about the opportunity with Neuron Energy, which offers cutting-edge technology in Li-Ion Batteries and Urja Mobility specialises in the battery leasing business. This collaboration enables us to transform Capex into Smart Opex, offering flexible lease terms ranging from 12 to 36 months. We have witnessed 3Eco Systems' transformation from a last-mile operator to a Logistics Player. Their emphasis on local thinking and operational efficiency is particularly impressive, and we look forward to collaborating with them and Neuron Energy to drive sustainable solutions in the EV industry," he added.