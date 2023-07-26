Newtral.io Secures INR 6.4 Million In Funding The fund infusion will fuel Newtral.io's growth and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Newtral.io, a climate-tech company that develops enterprise sustainability software, has raised INR 6.4 million in a funding round led by PedalStart, a Gurugram-based startup accelerator focused on supporting early-stage startups. The fund infusion will fuel Newtral.io's growth and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with PedalStart as we embark on our mission to help enterprises achieve net zero. This funding represents a major milestone that will accelerate our growth trajectory and enable us to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in global markets," said Avi Chudasama, co-founder and CEO, Newtral.io.

Leveraging the power of the Newtral.io platform, enterprises can effectively measure their carbon emissions, identify areas for emissions reduction, create custom dashboards, and seamlessly adopt sustainable practices, as per an official statement.

It further claimed that the company has garnered recognition for its versatility and effectiveness, attracting a diverse range of organizations with a sustainability focus.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Newtral.io is an innovative provider of enterprise sustainability software, empowering organizations to achieve net zero emissions.

"We are deeply impressed by the Newtral.io team and their commitment to building sustainable technology. Newtral.io is uniquely positioned to support businesses on their journey towards achieving net zero, and we are excited to be part of their transformative vision," Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, co-founders, PedalStart, said in a joint statement.

Launched in 2021, PedalStart helps build founders through their startup ideas, with the help of ex-entrepreneurs, startup founders, domain experts and angel investors.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends Climate tech

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Models

Tap Into Boundless Success Potential With These Remote Business Ideas

Are you tired of getting up in the morning, getting in your cold car, and driving to work? Then don't. Check out these remote business ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Newtral.io Secures INR 6.4 Million In Funding

The fund infusion will fuel Newtral.io's growth and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Minifeel Raises INR 3 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding Round

Minifeel plans to utilize the funds to develop the technology to personalize the consumer's experience by recommending the best products that suit them

By Teena Jose