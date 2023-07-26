Newtral.io Secures INR 6.4 Million In Funding

The fund infusion will fuel Newtral.io's growth and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Newtral.io, a climate-tech company that develops enterprise sustainability software, has raised INR 6.4 million in a funding round led by PedalStart, a Gurugram-based startup accelerator focused on supporting early-stage startups. The fund infusion will fuel Newtral.io's growth and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with PedalStart as we embark on our mission to help enterprises achieve net zero. This funding represents a major milestone that will accelerate our growth trajectory and enable us to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in global markets," said Avi Chudasama, co-founder and CEO, Newtral.io.

Leveraging the power of the Newtral.io platform, enterprises can effectively measure their carbon emissions, identify areas for emissions reduction, create custom dashboards, and seamlessly adopt sustainable practices, as per an official statement.

It further claimed that the company has garnered recognition for its versatility and effectiveness, attracting a diverse range of organizations with a sustainability focus.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Newtral.io is an innovative provider of enterprise sustainability software, empowering organizations to achieve net zero emissions.

"We are deeply impressed by the Newtral.io team and their commitment to building sustainable technology. Newtral.io is uniquely positioned to support businesses on their journey towards achieving net zero, and we are excited to be part of their transformative vision," Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, co-founders, PedalStart, said in a joint statement.

Launched in 2021, PedalStart helps build founders through their startup ideas, with the help of ex-entrepreneurs, startup founders, domain experts and angel investors.