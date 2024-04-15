The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a post on the social media site in October of last year, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, announced the WTFund, which is intended for young entrepreneurs aged 25 and under.

The fund will officially launch and accept applications from today from its website.

WTFund is a non-dilutive grant-agnostic fund committed to fostering young, promising entrepreneurs in India who are 25 years of age or younger.

Nikhil Kamath of WTF said, "Respecting our elders has been deeply ingrained in our culture. But this doesn't mean we should treat the youth of the country with any less of it. The India of my childhood differs markedly from the country we see today. Back then, the emphasis was on securing stable employment rather than pursuing entrepreneurship and embracing risk."

One of the first of its kind, the fund targets individuals who have the potential to revolutionise their industries through innovative ideas and compelling visions.

This initiative provides a comprehensive growth platform for emerging founders, creators, makers, and dreamers, offering them financial support and a unique opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

"Today, young founders tend to create the most impact within entrepreneurship. At WTF, our goal is to cultivate a culture that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk by providing a comprehensive support system. We are excited to launch the fund and see where it goes," Kamath added.

In support of these young entrepreneurs, WTFund offers a comprehensive package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh, enabling founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

Additionally, the fund provides access to operator-first mentorship pods, a vibrant community through the WTF ecosystem, a Go-To-Market (GTM) studio, beta testing, and feedback opportunities, as well as talent acquisition channels through an internship program, a fractional CXO database, and moonlighting opportunities.

40 young entrepreneurs aged 25 or younger will be selected for funding and mentorship over one year. The fund is searching for the top 1% of young entrepreneurs. These founders will undergo a rigorous screening process and receive tailored support until they secure their first institutional funding. The WTFund is open to investing in all sectors.