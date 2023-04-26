Niro Raises INR 90 Crores In a Series A Funding

Niro secured funds from a pool of notable investors, including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Niro
L-R: Aditya Kumar, Sankalp Mathur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Wednesday, Niro, an embedded consumer lending Fintech platform, announced it had closed its Series A funding round and raised INR 90 crores through a mix of equity and debt. The fintech startup was founded by Aditya Kumar and Sankalp Mathur in 2021.

"Sankalp and I are extremely humbled and excited to share news of this fundraise. Raising capital, especially in this environment, is a testament to the success of the Niro thesis which has seen rapid & real validation in a very short span of time. We're grateful for Elevar's continued support, and excited to welcome GMO, Rebright Partners, MSIVC, Venture Catalysts and YAN to our journey. We strive to continue to deliver value for our platform partners, lenders, and ultimately, end consumers," shares Aditya Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Niro, on the occasion.

The Bangalore-based startup previously raised USD 3.5 Mn in seed funding in 2021. Niro secured funds from a pool of notable investors, including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC.

"Niro has demonstrated tremendous growth in a short time along with achieving robust risk metrics, near-zero CAC, and in-depth partnerships. This model is unique in its effectiveness and is well-poised to scale with this round of infusion - we see Niro well on its way to making a significant dent in what is a market of millions of underserved customers, looking for thoughtful credit opportunities to meet their aspirations," commented Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner, Elevar Equity.

The startup offers customized credit offerings, by which they enable consumer internet platforms to engage with its consumers and create value for them. Niro has already partnered with companies such as Snapdeal, Quikr and Housing.com, has disbursed over 300 crores worth of loans across 200+ cities in India and professes to have the highest disbursal rate of 94 per cent.

"As GMO, we believe in the founders with solid execution capabilities and a genuine dedication to problem-solving. Aditya and Sankalp, serial entrepreneurs in the space, have demonstrated credentials and founder-market-fit to a great extent. We are honoured to support them by bridging Japan's capital and India's fintech ecosystem," said Ryu Muramatsu, Founding Partner, GMO VenturePartners.

The startup offers customized credit offerings, by which they enable consumer internet platforms to engage with its consumers and create value for them. Niro has already partnered with companies such as Snapdeal, Quikr and Housing.com, has disbursed over 300 crores worth of loans across 200+ cities in India and professes to have the highest disbursal rate of 94 per cent.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends series A

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Video SDK Secures $1.2 Million In Funding From GVFL Ltd

The fund raised will be used to further research, develop, and enhance Video SDK's protocols and infrastructure for audio and video conferencing and interactive live streaming

By Teena Jose

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly