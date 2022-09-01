Nissan India Registers Wholesales of 8,915 Vehicles in August 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nissan Motor India announced cumulative wholesales of 8,915 units, inclusive of domestic of 3,283 units and export of 5,632 units for the month of August 2022. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 29 per cent.

Pexels

In line with its focus on the global market, Nissan India exported 5,632 units in August 2022, 534 per cent month-on-month and 71 per cent year to date increase.

"The love for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite continues to grow with strong performance in domestic and export markets. This festive season looks strong on strong fundamentals, preference for personal mobility and normalcy of work-life balance. Anticipating the strong demand, Nissan has introduced the new Nissan Magnite Red-Edition with enhanced value at a very attractive introductory price supported with increased production for more deliveries to the customers in the festive season," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The Nissan Magnite has received a superlative market response, with over one lakh domestic bookings, with 25 per cent of bookings being generated through Nissan's digital ecosystem. In July 2022, Nissan launched the Nissan Magnite - red edition with an attractive entry price of 7.86 lakh.

In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005.