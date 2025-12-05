The latest community round will open for early access on 10 December through Wefunder in the United States and Crowdcube, with public access from 11 December.

London-based consumer tech company Nothing has launched a new community investment round of USD 5 million, keeping the offer at its Series C valuation of USD 1.3 billion.

The company aims to build AI native operating systems on top of the hardware foundation it has developed over the past few years.

Nothing has raised more than USD 450 million so far from investors including Tiger Global, GV, Highland Europe, EQT and Qualcomm Ventures. It closed a USD 200 million Series C round in September 2025.

The company also claims to have almost 8,000 community investors who have contributed USD 8 million across previous rounds and hold a rotating community board seat.

The latest community round will open for early access on 10 December through Wefunder in the United States and Crowdcube, with public access from 11 December. The offer price remains unchanged despite the company's continued growth since its Series C raise.

Carl Pei, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nothing, said the company was created to bring excitement and creativity back to consumer technology. "With technological developments in AI, consumer devices and software will fundamentally change in the next couple of years. This is where we are uniquely positioned to play," he said.

Founded in 2020, the company has built a portfolio that includes smartphones and wireless earbuds and plans to launch its first AI native devices next year.