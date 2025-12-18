Nothing Raises Over USD 8 Mn in Community Investment Round, Adds 5,000 New Backers With this round, Nothing's total community has grown to nearly 13,000 investors.

Carl Pei, CEO and Founder of Nothing

Consumer technology company Nothing has closed its latest community investment round, raising more than USD 8 million and welcoming over 5,000 new investors from more than 80 countries.

The investment round allowed community members to invest at a company valuation of USD 1.3 billion.

According to Nothing, the response exceeded expectations, particularly after early access opened on 10 December. Public access followed a day later through crowdfunding platforms Crowdcube and Wefunder.

With this round, Nothing's total community has grown to nearly 13,000 investors. Collectively, they have invested more than USD 16 million in the company since the community funding initiative began.

The company said the funding will support its plans to develop hardware designed to support AI native operating systems and devices, which are expected to launch in 2026.

Carl Pei, CEO and Founder of Nothing, said, "From the very beginning, we set out to build a global tech company rooted in openness, creativity, and collaboration. This investment round wasn't just about raising money, it was driven by our commitment to our community and bringing them on this journey with us."

The community round follows a larger institutional funding effort earlier this year. In September 2025, Nothing raised USD 200 million in a Series C round led by investors including Tiger Global, GV, Highland Europe, EQT, and Qualcomm Ventures.

Founded in 2020, Nothing has built a product portfolio that includes smartphones and wireless earbuds. The company entered the smartphone market in 2022. It is now preparing to introduce its first AI native devices next year.
