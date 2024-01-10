You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Generative AI will impact the world in a similar trajectory to the way the internet and mobile did in the 1990s and 2000s, respectively. "Generative AI will change the way we work, the way we do business, the way we govern, and the way we live," shared Shankar Trivedi, Sr.VP, NVIDIA Global Fields Operations at the 10th Vibrant Global Summit 2024.



NVIDIA, since its inception in 1993, has been a leader in accelerated computing and entered the gaming chip segment in 1999. In 2024, it has now revamped itself to focus heavily on Generative AI.



In May last year, NVIDIA founder and CEO, Jensen Huang two new products, with one being the DGX GH2000, an AI supercomputer which will help tech companies create successors to ChatGPT. He also unveiled the NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for video games; an AI-powered technology that will give life to non-playable characters in a video game.



However, the connection between NVIDIA and India is not a recently sprouted one. Back in 2018, PM Modi invited the 60-year-old tech magnate to deliver a lecture at the fourth edition of the NITI Lecture Series. Trivedi shares that it was the first time a global leader talked about the implementation of AI.



In his latest visit to India, Huang strongly recognized the country's potential as an alternative electronics manufacturing base against China. He also acknowledged India's potential to be the biggest AI market in the world, simply because we have the data as well as the talent.

"Generative AI will affect all of you," Trivedi adds. Here are three commitments the Sr.VP, NVIDIA Global Fields Operations made at the VGGS 2024:



- Skills Development

"We are already rolling out curriculum content on Generative AI to our business partners in India," he added. Now, Nvidia aims to partner with universities and technical institutions to disperse the same among young developers in India.



- Partnering for AI Data Centers Facilities

He announced that the Santa Carla-headquartered company was partnering with Indian tech companies such as Tata Group, and Reliance Group to set up AI data centre facilities in India.



Trivedi also shared that its partner Hiranandani group-owned data centre company Yotta Data Services' AI data centre will be up and running in the Gift City by March-end.



- Developing India's AI for the World

NVIDIA has partnered actively with several tech players to nurture AI hardware in the country. Several of NVIDIA's partners are making AI hardware for consumption in India and for the world. Additionally, they are working intensively in the upstream and downstream semiconductor segments. "(all this is being done) to establish a very strong AI electronics ecosystem in India, which can service not only India but the global economy."