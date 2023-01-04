NymbleUp Raises INR 3 Cr In Seed Funding Led By IvyCap Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NymbleUp, an AI-based SAAS platform for operations automation and workforce management, has raised INR 3 crore in a seed funding round led by Mumbai-based IvyCap Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The startup plans to use the funds for expanding its team to bring more sector expertise onboard, enhancing its technology to go deeper into current offerings, and developing inroads into the US and South East Asia market, said a statement.

"Our goal is to become the leading B2B SAAS platform, helping businesses improve their efficiency and productivity across their operations. Raising this round is a major milestone for NymbleUp, and we are grateful to have the support of IvyCap Ventures. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to build our team and develop our product. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals and bring value to our customers," said Yogesh Bhatt, CEO, NymbleUp.

NymbleUp aims to change the retail industry by automating decision-making in key aspects of retail operations using artificial intelligence (AI). Founded in 2019, the startup is a workforce management solution that uses AI-based forecasting to predict demand across end-user channels and helps in managing the cost of labour while ensuring that customer service and statutory guidelines are followed. Additionally, NymbleUp also offers solutions for digitizing store tasks, audits, and expiry management.

"Post-COVID, resource management in retail outlets has become one of the most complex issues in India and Globally. NymbleUp uses its advanced AI-based forecasting to provide services to improve efficiency in the operations and management of resources in retail outlets. Coming from similar backgrounds, I believe the founders understood the issues at a grassroots level and have cracked the technology to solve this problem. We are excited to join them in their growth journey," said Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt Ltd.