ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and Google Cloud announced today they are collaborating on a new India-wide hackathon and extension of their existing ONDC initiative to drive innovation across the e-commerce industry of India.

The strategic collaboration involves ONDC and Google Cloud working together to expand the ability for buyers and sellers of all sizes across the country – especially those in smaller cities – to transact on the network through the use of Google Cloud's generative AI tools.

ONDC and Google Cloud will launch an India-wide hackathon aimed at catalyzing innovation and addressing critical challenges for the next billion digital users in the country. According to a press statement, the hackathon intends to develop solutions that democratize access to digital commerce, regardless of digital literacy, geography, or economic status.

It further added the event also aims to foster an open ecosystem of developers, students, and startups to innovate within the ONDC framework.

"Google Cloud and ONDC are helping create a more level playing field for all digital commerce companies, whether the largest businesses in the world or the smallest vendors in local markets. Our collaboration creates an opportunity for organizations India-wide to reach larger audiences and grow their businesses, ultimately transforming digital commerce adoption in the country," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Spanning three months and drawing 100,000 participants, the 'Build for Bharat' hackathon will offer mentoring, assistance, and other resources to help participants take on common e-commerce challenges, such as building better supply chain visibility, creating more targeted consumer personalization, and improving inventory management, as per the statement.

"We are at the cusp of revolutionizing e-commerce. This hackathon will serve as an ideal launchpad, enabling us to discover numerous gifted individuals and organizations with inventive concepts. This, in turn, propels the drive for innovation for Bharat by solving countless pressing challenges faced by merchants and consumers both in metro cities and smaller towns. This hackathon is a step closer to our vision of forging an inclusive and accessible digital commerce arena for every Indian, transcending all backgrounds," said T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.

Earlier this June, Google Cloud and ONDC announced the launch of the open sourced ONDC Open Commerce solution which enables buyers and sellers to onboard seamlessly onto the ONDC network.