ONDC's Office Inauguration Marks a New Milestone For Company

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is an initiative of the department of promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce, government of India, envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC has leveraged the Beta testing phase to fine-tune the operational performance of the network and is now entering a new stage of evolution with the objective of increasing transactions conducted through the network at a transformational scale.

ONDC Twitter handle

"As a true startup, we began operations by working in a co-working space. Today, with the inauguration of ONDC's official workplace, we celebrate a milestone in completing the formalization of our organization's presence," noted ONDC in a statement.

ONDC is undertaking several new initiatives among which the Incentive Program is the earliest to be rolled out starting 15th December 2022. Through this one-time incentive program, the aim is to scale our current network of over 700 merchants across India in F&B and groceries to more than 20,000 merchants in India across various categories, according to the statement.

"Every day we are engaged in solving new challenges and enabling solutions at the population scale. Our new office will finally bring together the best of our talents and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation like never before. Truly excited as we come together and work towards achieving our ambitious goals," said T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer, ONDC, in the statement.

ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks, thereby eliminating the dependency on a single platform, with objectives of democratisation and decentralization of e-commerce; inclusivity and access for sellers, especially small and medium enterprises as well as local businesses; increased choices and independency for consumers.