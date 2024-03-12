As part of its strategy to acquire 13 businesses in order to become the top gaming company in India, OneVerse acquired the online poker platform Spartan Poker in February.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Metaverse and gaming technology startup, OneVerse, has acquired the online poker platform Calling Station and the fantasy sports app BatBall11.

According to the official statement, these acquisitions strengthen OneVerse's standing as a vibrant hub of innovation, amalgamating all the acquired firms' inventive prowess with OneVerse's technological acumen to drive the next wave of gaming innovations. It is looking to close a few more acquisitions in the next three months.

E. Paul Micheal, CEO of OneVerse Gaming, said, "We are very impressed with the execution capabilities of the leadership at Batball11 and Calling Station. They have achieved substantial growth with very minimal capital infusion. We believe that they bring a valuable synergy to our gaming portfolio not just in terms of business value but the operating efficiency of their teams which is crucial for the next phase of growth."

"We are looking at investing an additional INR 250 crores across our portfolio of planned investments which is expected to triple growth within one year." Micheal added.

As part of its aim to acquire 13 companies and become the top gaming company in India, OneVerse acquired online poker platform Spartan Poker in February. USD 120 million has been set aside for the initial investment round, which will include eight firms.

Arvind Jain, CEO, Calling Station, said, "At Calling Station, we've always prioritised delivering top-notch gaming experiences with a steadfast commitment to security and inclusivity. Through our collaboration with these firms, we aspire to redefine the realm of innovation, offering unmatched gaming encounters to our user base in India and across the globe."

Varun Parikh, Managing Director, BatBall11, added, "By teaming up with OneVerse Gaming, we're poised to revolutionise gaming experiences, setting new benchmarks for excellence both in India and on a global scale."