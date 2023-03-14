Only 17 Out Of 80 Unicorns In India Are Profitable: Tracxn

The data has been extracted from financial statements of FY21 and FY22

According to details put forth by market research platform, Tracxn, India has only 17 profitable unicorn startups. Also, the country houses 114 unicorns of which 80 startups' data is publicly available, according to a BT report.

The top profitable companies include stock brokerage platform Zerodha, Software as a Service (SaaS) platform Zoho, e-commerce platform Firstcry, fintech firm Billdesk, and a few others. They have reportedly made profits worth INR 2,094 crore (FY22), INR 2,747 crore (FY22), INR 215.4 crore (FY21), INR 245.6 crore (FY21) respectively. The data has been extracted from financial statements of FY21 and FY22. Other profitable startups in the list are Molbio Diagnostics, Uniphore, Xpressbees, Physicswallah, IPO-bound Mamaearth, CoinDCX, and more, the report added.

Data by Tracxn also revealed that in the last two years, around 16 startups have moved away from their unicorn status. These startups are no longer unicorns because they have either been acquired or been listed on stock exchanges. Startups such as Tata1mg, Blinkit, Rivigo, BigBasket, Flipkart, ShopClues saw their unicorn status changing because they were acquired.

According to the report, the last two years also saw companies making their debut on the stock markets. The list includes Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, Delhivery, PolicyBazaar and Five Star Business Finance. In addition, these companies saw their valuations dip post their listing.