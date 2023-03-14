Only 17 Out Of 80 Unicorns In India Are Profitable: Tracxn

The data has been extracted from financial statements of FY21 and FY22

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to details put forth by market research platform, Tracxn, India has only 17 profitable unicorn startups. Also, the country houses 114 unicorns of which 80 startups' data is publicly available, according to a BT report.

The top profitable companies include stock brokerage platform Zerodha, Software as a Service (SaaS) platform Zoho, e-commerce platform Firstcry, fintech firm Billdesk, and a few others. They have reportedly made profits worth INR 2,094 crore (FY22), INR 2,747 crore (FY22), INR 215.4 crore (FY21), INR 245.6 crore (FY21) respectively. The data has been extracted from financial statements of FY21 and FY22. Other profitable startups in the list are Molbio Diagnostics, Uniphore, Xpressbees, Physicswallah, IPO-bound Mamaearth, CoinDCX, and more, the report added.

Data by Tracxn also revealed that in the last two years, around 16 startups have moved away from their unicorn status. These startups are no longer unicorns because they have either been acquired or been listed on stock exchanges. Startups such as Tata1mg, Blinkit, Rivigo, BigBasket, Flipkart, ShopClues saw their unicorn status changing because they were acquired.

According to the report, the last two years also saw companies making their debut on the stock markets. The list includes Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, Delhivery, PolicyBazaar and Five Star Business Finance. In addition, these companies saw their valuations dip post their listing.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Startups News and Trends unicorns

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

India To Restrain Foreign Trade Settlement In Chinese Yuan: Reuters

According to government officials, India, which has emerged as a top buyer of Russian oil as well as discounted coal, would prefer the use of United Arab Emirates dirhams to settle trade

By Teena Jose

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Productivity

Successful People Establish Deliberate Morning Routines. Here's How to Make One for Yourself.

A consistent, intentional morning routine generates momentum and has been scientifically proven to have massive impacts on your mood, anxiety levels, productivity levels and overall health.

By Ashely Notarmaso

Leadership

8 Leadership Skills That Seem Obvious But Still Aren't Being Practiced

Here are eight skills you need to start developing in order to become an impactful and influential leader.

By Doug Walner

Women Entrepreneur™

Pristyn Care's Co-founder Garima Sawhney On Pursuing Medicine And Business Simultaneously

The Gurugram-based startup today offers surgery care to patients through advanced medical technology and recovery measures

By S Shanthi

Leadership

5 Critical Questions You Must Ask Yourself to Master an Entrepreneurial Mindset

An entrepreneur's strong and positive mindset really is one of the biggest drivers of business success. But what does a strong mindset really mean?

By Jason Zickerman