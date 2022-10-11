OptIQ Raises $1.5 Million From Better Capital And Carya Venture Partners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OptIQ, simplifying DevOps and cloud compliance for software companies, has raised $1.5 million from Better Capital, Carya Ventures, and a group of investors. The round also saw participation from angel investors like Arvind Kumar Gupta, Akash Singh, AkhilBhiwal, SarathSura, Swapnil Jain, Anil Advani, Raj Krishna Murthy, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, VidetJaiswal. The fund raised will be used to expand the workforce, work towards product maturity, and establish the go-to-market (GTM).

Company handout

"Big organizations like Google, Apple, Netflix, and Uber can afford to put so much effort and resources into automation to play the roles of deploying, scaling, monitoring, and security compliance. They no longer have a DevOps team. Instead, they have a self-diagnostics and self-healing system that does this automatically, which developers manage. Now the question is how other companies can achieve this automation. Hence OptIq offers the same quality solution to developers in software companies," said Keshav Murthy, CEO, OptIQ.

On an average, software developers spend 15 hours a week doing unproductive Ops work because of suboptimal CI/CD processes. It currently takes 3 to 6 months to make cloud infrastructure compliant and ready for ISO, SOC2, and PCI. OptIQ, through its AI-based platform, will help companies optimize these problems, as per company's statement.

"DevOps is more crucial than ever before and at the same time companies are struggling to scale their DevOps teams with the right talent. OptIQ solves this by productizing DevOps so companies of all sizes get the same level of DevOps automation as large companies but for a fraction of the cost. We are excited to partner with Keshav and Harsh from day zero," said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital.

Founded in January 2022 by Keshav Murthy and Harsh Sahu, OptIQ is a US-based startup that provides an autonomous AI platform that creates and secures a scalable, compliant cloud infrastructure stack for startups and scaleups.