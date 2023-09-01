Paytm Payment Services Introduces EMV 3DS Upgrade For Visa Cards EMV 3DS is the latest security protocol to seamlessly authenticate consumers and safeguard against card-not-present (CNP) fraud

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

One97 Communications Limited, parent company Paytm, a payments and financial services company has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payment Services Limited has introduced EMV 3DS upgrades for Visa cards.

EMV 3DS is the latest security protocol to seamlessly authenticate consumers and safeguard against card-not-present (CNP) fraud.

"We continue to bring industry-first innovative payment solutions for our merchant partners and users. With EMV 3DS compliance in record time for Visa, we have ensured that our existing merchants are ready for the upcoming festive season without worrying about upgrading integration or spending extra for tech bandwidth. With this, we continue to drive a global standard for seamless and safe card transactions," said the spokesperson of Paytm Payments Services.

Paytm Payment Gateway's EMV 3DS upgrade has been developed in-house for the company's existing online merchants to seamlessly migrate to the new protocol without any additional efforts from their end. The company claims that it provides better authentication rate, greater security, reduces false declines and offers 10 times data exchanged with the issuer which reduces frauds as well.

Paytm Payment gateway is offered by Paytm Payments Services Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paytm. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to the same world class Payments Infrastructure that powers the Paytm app.

"We congratulate Paytm Payment Gateway on its successful transition to the new EMV 3DS standards. We believe this enhanced EMVCo ® protocol will augment the security of the online commerce ecosystem, ensuring safer and more efficient transactions for Visa cardholders and merchants. We are happy to have partnered with Paytm on this journey to provide superior transaction experiences to their customers," said Rishi Chhabra, Head - Merchant Sales & Acquiring, Visa India and South Asia.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends FinTech

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

Why Writing a Book is the Next Crucial Step to Becoming a Successful Leader and Entrepreneur

Books offer business leaders a unique platform to establish authority, share insights and leave a legacy. Beyond branding, they foster introspection, magnify mentorship and enhance global reach.

By Vikrant Shaurya
Growing a Business

How to Turn Every Adversity You Face into an Advantage

Every setback presents an opportunity for growth. Life is a series of unpredictable twists, a fact that entrepreneurs understand all too well.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Employee Experience & Recruiting

9 Employee Traits to Look for When Hiring in 2023

How do you find the right employee for your business? Look for these nine characteristics.

By Shawn Cole
Business News

Do AI Detectors Work for ChatGPT? It's Complicated.

OpenAI released a teacher's guide for ChatGPT ahead of back-to-school season. However, the company had bad news for teachers hoping to better catch students cheating by using the AI chat bot.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Marketing

What Is Modern PR, and Why Is It Crucial for Your Brand? Here's What You Need to Know.

Learn why modern PR is so essential for your sales!

By Omri Hurwitz