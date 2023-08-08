The news was confirmed by Pepperfry co-founder Ashish Shah on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce furniture and home goods company Pepperfry, on Monday night passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Leh. The information was passed on by Pepperfry co-founder Ashish Shah on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Extremely devastated to inform you that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," he wrote.

Tributes and fond memories with Mr Murty began flowing in social media platforms.

"So sad and shocking to hear of Ambareesh Murty's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur and inspiration to many... may his legacy with Pepperfry live on," CashKaro.com co-founder Swati Bhargava said.

"Very sad about my second boss and what a mentor he was... I messaged him two days back and he was okay. Got him added to PruICICI group where a reunion is getting planned," Kalpesh Teli expressed.

Co-founder of UrbanLadder, Rajiv Srivastava also shared his condolences on X, "This is shocking. It's tough enough to be an entrepreneur. It's tougher to be one, in a category like furniture and building the brand at Pepperfry across a decade. Have heard great things about him."

Ambareesh Murty had co-founded Pepperfry in 2011. According to Crunchbase, as of 2020, Pepperfry was valued at $500 million after receiving a $244 million investment over eight funding rounds.