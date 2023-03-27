PeProp.Money Secures Seed Funding From India Accelerator

The funding will be used to further enhance the technology, attract new markets and customers while continuing to provide unparalleled service to the existing partners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PeProp.Money, a platform that integrates all real estate services for developers, consultants, and investors, has announced that it has secured undisclosed seed funding from India Accelerator. PeProp.Money provides a full suite of real estate services for developers, consultants, and investors. Its user-friendly application allows for easy financial transactions and only features verified properties with a proven track record to ensure top-quality offerings. The funding will be used to further enhance the technology, attract new markets and customers while continuing to provide unparalleled service to the existing partners.

"From our inception, we have been dedicated to providing exceptional value to the real-estate sector through our AI and big data-based applications. With over 10,000 satisfied partners, we have listed more than 1200 crore of exclusive inventory on our platform from reputable builders," said Divaker Bhalla, founder, PeProp.Money.

PeProp.Money aims to address the challenges faced by the real estate industry by providing a gamut of services under one roof, including e-signatures and e-stamping for legal agreements. The platform ensures transparency and rewards between brokers, builders, and customers, making real estate transactions seamless. The platform has facilitated over 1750 deals worth INR 1375 crore, working with more than 15 developers across 30 projects in the last 15 months, claimed by the company in a statement.

"As we continue to expand our co-working spaces, we are actively seeking ventures that can bring added value to our business. The partnership with PeProp.Money is an ideal fit, as their platform seamlessly complements our business offerings. We are excited about this association and are optimistic that our investment in PeProp.Money will yield significant business growth and value in the years to come," said Abhay Chawla, founding partner and COO, India Accelerator.

PeProp.Money is a groundbreaking platform that combines proptech and fintech to revolutionize the real estate experience. Utilizing AI and big data, PeProp.Money connects developers, brokers, and buyers, streamlining communication and transactions.