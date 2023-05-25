The fund raised will be utilized to grow the operations, expand sales and engineering teams across US and India

Generative AI video platform Gan.ai has raised $5.25 million in a Seed funding round led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia's rapid scale-up program, with participation from Emergent Ventures and other angel investors. The fund raised will be utilized to grow the operations, expand sales and engineering teams across US and India.

"We're empowering marketing teams around the world to generate a higher return on investment for video campaigns. Imagine a food delivery company being able to send a personalised video from a brand ambassador, addressing its customer by name and how they enjoyed items in their last order, or a clinic reminding a patient to book a follow-up appointment. This hyper-personalisation leads to much higher conversion rates versus other static forms of communications," Suvrat Bhooshan, founder and CEO, Gan.ai.

With Gan.ai's studio-quality video personalisation software, brands simply need to record a video once, add dynamic keywords to a script, and Gan.ai will generate millions of hyper-customised videos in one click. Businesses can also create personalised landing pages with Gan.ai and deliver videos via preferred communications platforms, enabling specific interactions with users and tailored call-to-actions, stated the company in an official statement.

"We record videos with influencers and celebrities, and now with Gan.ai, when they call out your name and tell you to take a personalised call-to-action the results are astounding. We saw a 5 times increase in our Video Completion Rate, 3 times increase in open rates, and 1.5 times increase in our Click-Through-Rate," said user Tejnoor Grover at gaming platform Mobile Premier League.

Founded in March 2021 by Suvrat Bhooshan, Gan.ai is on a mission to democratize personalised video creation by allowing brands to customize videos for their customers using AI. Gan.ai helps organizations enhance the video creation process and reach out to their audience effectively by making personalised landing pages for customers and delivering customized videos via preferred communication platforms.