Personalised Human Video Platform Gan.ai Raises $5.25 Million Funding The fund raised will be utilized to grow the operations, expand sales and engineering teams across US and India

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Generative AI video platform Gan.ai has raised $5.25 million in a Seed funding round led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia's rapid scale-up program, with participation from Emergent Ventures and other angel investors. The fund raised will be utilized to grow the operations, expand sales and engineering teams across US and India.

"We're empowering marketing teams around the world to generate a higher return on investment for video campaigns. Imagine a food delivery company being able to send a personalised video from a brand ambassador, addressing its customer by name and how they enjoyed items in their last order, or a clinic reminding a patient to book a follow-up appointment. This hyper-personalisation leads to much higher conversion rates versus other static forms of communications," Suvrat Bhooshan, founder and CEO, Gan.ai.

With Gan.ai's studio-quality video personalisation software, brands simply need to record a video once, add dynamic keywords to a script, and Gan.ai will generate millions of hyper-customised videos in one click. Businesses can also create personalised landing pages with Gan.ai and deliver videos via preferred communications platforms, enabling specific interactions with users and tailored call-to-actions, stated the company in an official statement.

"We record videos with influencers and celebrities, and now with Gan.ai, when they call out your name and tell you to take a personalised call-to-action the results are astounding. We saw a 5 times increase in our Video Completion Rate, 3 times increase in open rates, and 1.5 times increase in our Click-Through-Rate," said user Tejnoor Grover at gaming platform Mobile Premier League.

Founded in March 2021 by Suvrat Bhooshan, Gan.ai is on a mission to democratize personalised video creation by allowing brands to customize videos for their customers using AI. Gan.ai helps organizations enhance the video creation process and reach out to their audience effectively by making personalised landing pages for customers and delivering customized videos via preferred communication platforms.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Elon Musk Gets Brutally Honest About Twitter Job Cuts, Said Many Employees 'Didn't Have a Lot of Value'

Musk spoke at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London on Tuesday and said other companies could make more cuts, too.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The New BMW Allows You to Change Lanes Only Using Your Eyes

All drivers have to do is look at their side view mirror, and the vehicle automatically maneuvers — traffic conditions permitting.

By Jonathan Small
By Swadha Mishra
Lifestyle

An Amalgamation Of Technology, Beauty and Commerce

Pilgrim's first line of products was launched amid the pandemic when customers were becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients used

By Paromita Gupta
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year

Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, wanted to solve a common problem for designers.

By Amanda Breen