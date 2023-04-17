Personalizing Healthcare With AI

Rama Narayana Vedula states that there is no end-to-end healthcare platform that provides ease-of-access to information and processes and facilitates conversations. And MicroGrid aims to fill the gap.

Behind every potential startup idea is a seed, a seed called eureka. But that's not the case for everyone. At least not for Rama Narayana Vedula, Co-founder and CEO of MicroGrid Technologies Private Limited. So what led him to establish the health-tech startup? "MicroGrid's genesis started off with an extreme medical condition, followed by a conversation with God for a few minutes," he shares. The period made him realize the importance of conversation and reaching out in times of need.

Vedula states that there is no end-to-end healthcare platform that provides ease-of-access to information and processes and facilitates conversations. Also co-founded by Ananth Raj and Syam Srinivas, MicroGrid is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services.

Among all its offerings, it's a two-way tie between their Conversational Engines, and our front-end suites are the most favoured. These engines come in two types- chatbots and virtual voice agents. And AI plays an integral role at MicroGrid, as it improves patient engagement and healthcare outcomes. This helps the startup to provide patients with 24/7 access to medical information, support and guidance. Their technologies use natural language processing mechanisms to make their AI more intuitive and user-friendly for their patients to interact with. Furthermore, their chatbots and voice assistants use machine learning to evolve from previous interactions, adapt to user needs and a more personalized response.

They continue to invest heavily in research and development to explore new technologies and create innovation, along with collaborating with the finest experts in the industry to ensure it leads the race in its field. MicroGrid's edge over its competitors is its end-to-end Healthcare Patient Journey solution- MicroGrid Intelligent Connect. "MIC is fully modular and can flexibly fit into the client's Digital Roadmap while providing them with an immense cost-benefit advantage for every implementation type they choose," shares Vedula. The startup boasts of its twoyear lead time over its competitors in terms of customer acquisition in the industry with both big pharmaceuticals and government programs.

MicroGrid is set to open its seed funding round to acquire funds for expansion and growth. Its future plans include improving the Contact Center AI systems' accuracy and personalization and leveraging predictive analytics for its AI systems, "By analyzing patient data, our AI-powered systems can identify potential health risks, support disease management, and optimize clinical processes. This can lead to improved health outcomes for patients and more effective healthcare delivery. Though we could continue being bootstrapped, but a 'booster shot' can lead us to our planned roadmaps earlier than the timelines that we have mapped," he concludes.