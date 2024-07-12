The platform plans to use the investment to strengthen its content library and technological infrastructure.

Marathi OTT platform Planet Marathi OTT announced that it has raised USD 5 million in a new round led by USA-based private equity firm A & MA Capital USA.

It plans to use the investment to strengthen its content library and technological infrastructure.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said, "We are committed to growing the Indian regional entertainment space, and with this significant investment, we are prepared to bolster our offerings and content slate. As a company, we stay dedicated to bringing the best quality entertainment to OTT, and with our new partners, we will take this dedication to new heights."

In order to enhance its technological skills, the platform has also teamed with media-tech company Dcafe.

"Partnership with Dcafe platform represents a significant milestone for us, solidifying our position in the tech-driven entertainment landscape," Bardapurkar added.

Founded by Akshay Bardapurkar, Planet Marathi OTT provides an exclusive platform for Marathi industry talent and stories globally.

Hosting titles across genres like romance, comedy, family drama, politics, crime, thriller, and satire, Planet Marathi OTT is known for content such as Goshta Eka Paithanichi and Raanbaazaar.